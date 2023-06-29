Fibre-optic network infrastructure was deployed across 77 villages to provide residents with high-speed internet access in 2022. Credit: Comdas via Shutterstock.

Egypt’s recent fibre optic expansions have, not only, transformed its telecommunications but also embraced real-time advancements to drive the nation into a digital era. The national plan to connect remote areas with fibre, as well as the deployment of cell towers under the ‘Decent Life’ initiative.

The initiative was launched to improve the standard of living, with up to E£5.8bn ($342.6m) investment committed to developing telecoms infrastructure in partnership with state-owned operator, Telecom Egypt. Also, fibre-optic network infrastructure was deployed across 77 villages to provide residents with high-speed internet access in 2022. This translates into connecting over a million buildings with FTTH. Another part of Descent Life project, starting 2023, involves investing E£40bn to deploy fibre optic cables in several governorates. This will allow to connect over 3.5 million houses to fibre.

In February 2023, the Egyptian government collaborated with Ericsson, Nokia, Detecon, Lenovo, and Telecom Egypt to develop strategies to enhance the quality of information infrastructure, digital transformation, digitally upskilling the youth, and build the telecom infrastructure in the villages. The fixed broadband network build-out with higher speeds, supported by the Decent Life initiative, will lead to an increase of fixed broadband lines from 11.6 million in 2022 to 16.1 million in 2027.