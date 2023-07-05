GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Emirates Telecommunications, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Emirates Telecommunications’s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Emirates Telecommunications offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Emirates Telecommunications, also known as Etisalat, has set a net-zero target to reduce its carbon emissions. The company is committed to achieve net zero emissions from its own operations by 2030. The company has established an emission reduction program to lower its overall operation-related greenhouse gas emissions by 26%. Etisalat has also conducted a high-level climate risk study for its UAE operations, leading to the development of strategies and action plans to ensure it fulfills its ambition and actively contributes to the reduction in carbon emissions with its 2030 Net Zero targets.



Etisalat's total emissions in 2022 were 405,437 tCO2e, with scope 1 emissions covering direct emissions from fuel and scope 2 emissions covering electricity consumption across its offices, data centers, exchanges, and base stations. The company has not considered scope 3 emissions in its total emissions calculations. In 2022, there has been a slight increase in the total emissions (Scope 1 & Scope 2) compared to last year, largely due to indirect emissions (Scope 2) as a result of employees returning to the office after working remotely as well as increased operations. The company reported 61,636 tCO2e of scope 1 emissions and 343,801 tCO2e of scope 2 emissions.



Etisalat is taking steps to reduce its carbon emissions, including installing LED lighting, solar lights, and solar power systems at its facilities. The company is also maximizing power utilization, increasing the utilization of low GWP refrigerants, and introducing energy management plans to optimize cooling efficiencies. Additionally, Etisalat is implementing annual awareness sessions on climate change and energy efficiency for all its employees.



The company has established smart monitoring systems to capture wastewater for recycling and re-use for irrigation. Etisalat has also implemented work instructions for disposing and recycling all types of hazardous and non-hazardous waste as per environmental best practices. In 2022, the total waste generated across the company increased by 72%, but the total waste recycled increased by 78% to 251,000 kg from 54,358 kg in 2021. One hundred percent of paper waste is recycled.



In conclusion, Etisalat is committed to reducing its carbon emissions and achieving its net-zero targets by 2030. The company has taken steps to reduce its carbon emissions and is expected to take more in the future. Etisalat is also implementing measures to conserve water and manage waste effectively.