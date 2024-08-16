Sweeny, Epic Games, CEO stated: “The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice”. Credit: rafapress via ShutterStock.

US video game and software developer Epic Games has today (16 August) launched a new mobile app store that will rival Apple’s hegemonic App Store.

The Epic Games Store is available for download on iPhone in the EU and on Android devices worldwide. Its launch follows a lengthy legal spat between Epic and Apple that ultimately saw the latter forced to allow the use of app stores other than its own on its devices.

Epic will initially distribute its own games via its store but says it is “working to enable all developers to launch their games and apps through the Epic Games Store in the future.”

The return of Fortnite

The launch also means that iOS users can now access the hugely popular video game Fortnite for the first time in four years.

Apple removed Fortnite from its App Store in 2020 following a dispute with Epic, which objected to having to pay such a large cut of its revenues raised through the store to Apple and had tried to circumvent App Store rules by offering paid-for in-game content outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

The developer had a similar grievance with Google in relation to its Play Store, and it went on to sue both, ultimately forcing the decision for Apple to have to allow the use of other app stores.

Among the other games to be initially offered on the Epic Games Store will be Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe.

Challenging Apple’s market dominance

Epic has been able to begin to challenge Apple’s market dominance due to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, meaning that, for the first time, EU users will have an alternative to Apple’s App Store.

“We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union,” said Tim Sweeney CEO and founder of Epic.

GlobalData principal analyst Laura Petrone commented to Verdict: “It seems that the tide is turning against Apple and Google’s monopoly in app stores in Europe and the US.”

“Not only is Epic Games returning to iOS in Europe and Android worldwide, but it is also available on alternative app stores due to enforcement of the Digital Markets Act.”

Zeroing in on the regulatory landscape, Petrone added: “Epic Games also managed to convince judges in the US that Google engaged in anticompetitive practices. Google’s defeat in last year’s lawsuit against Epic Games dealt a serious blow to Google and its business model in apps. Apple has been charged for the same practices by the European Commission under the Digital Markets Act and is in negotiation with Brussels to correct these practices.”

While there is progress within the EU, the regulatory landscape in the rest of the world still allows Apple to block iOS users from accessing Fortnite and Epic Games Store.

Despite that, Petrone asserted that: “The legitimacy of app store rules on Android and iOS has been significantly weakened.”