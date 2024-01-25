NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD delivers advanced AI supercomputing for enterprises. Credit: © NVIDIA/Equinix, Inc/PRNewswire.

Equinix has announced the availability of a fully managed private cloud service, which will enable enterprises to easily acquire and manage NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing infrastructure.

The new private cloud service aims to support enterprises with the development and operation of custom generative AI models.

It includes NVIDIA DGX systems, NVIDIA networking, and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.

Equinix will be responsible for installing and operating privately owned NVIDIA infrastructure and also deploy cloud services on behalf of customers in key International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres around the world.

Enterprises utilising the service can scale their infrastructure operations to meet the demands of AI performance required for developing and running extensive models.

The service has already been accessed by leaders in various sectors, such as retail, software, biopharma, financial services, and automotive, who are establishing AI Centres of Excellence.

All these companies are leveraging the service to expedite the launch of new medications, develop AI customer service copilots, and create virtual productivity assistants.

NVIDIA AI supercomputing service, fully managed by Equinix, further allows customers to operate their AI infrastructure in proximity to their data, enhancing efficiency.

It also provides high-speed private network access to global network service providers, facilitating rapid generative AI information retrieval.

Furthermore, the service offers private, high-bandwidth interconnections to cloud services and enterprise service providers, supporting AI workloads while adhering to data security and compliance standards.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise features optimised frameworks, pretrained models, and accelerated data science software libraries, including NVIDIA RAPIDS for data science, NVIDIA NeMo for developing large language models (LLMs), and NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM for performance optimisation of LLMs.

The solution also provides enterprise-grade support and security, with Equinix’s IBX data centre professionals and access to NVIDIA AI experts available to assist customers.

Equinix president and CEO Charles Meyers said: “To harness incredible potential of generative AI, enterprises need adaptable, scalable hybrid infrastructure in their local markets to bring AI supercomputing to their data.

“Our new service provides customers a fast and cost-effective way to adopt advanced AI infrastructure that’s operated and managed by experts globally.”