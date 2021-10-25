Concept: Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company Ericsson introduced Cloud Connect service, an integrated component of the Ericsson IoT Accelerator. The solution claims to help enterprises securely connect cellular devices to connect to Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Core. It helps enterprises on Ericsson IoT Accelerator to move complex encryption from the device to the edge of the cellular network.

Nature of Disruption: Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator Cloud Connect enables enterprises to connect their IoT devices to various public clouds while optimizing the IoT data management infrastructure offered by providers such as AWS. It requires connected devices to leverage Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption for all communications while connecting to AWS IoT Core. This plug-and-play alternative facilitates easier device activation followed by AWS automatic self-provisioning. It uses Cloud Connect generated encryption and keys to ensure a secure connection such as Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) and narrowband User Data Protocols (UDP) such as Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP). Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator Cloud Connect claims to reduce mobile data by up to 95 percent and extend battery life by up to 50 percent for low-powered devices by eliminating the public end-to-end internet encryption dependency.

Outlook: The increasing adoption of cellular IoT devices by enterprises has accelerated outsourcing device authentication and data management to public cloud providers such as AWS. Enterprises that require connecting IoT devices to the public cloud, often find the process costly and complicated to connect their smart asset trackers securely. Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator Cloud Connect solves this by providing enterprises flexibility with the AWS IoT for easy management and authorization of devices. It boasts to ensure that the data is encrypted and secure with its zero-touch provisioning. The solution offers a simpler way to connect with AWS server and help enterprises of any scale and size to lower power and data consumption while reducing time to market.