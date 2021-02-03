Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 16.1% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 1368 deals worth $104.25bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 1178 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 626, representing a 45.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 589 deals, followed by private equity deals with 153 transactions, respectively capturing a 43.1% and 11.2% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $85.61bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $13.02bn and $5.62bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 65.5% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $68.26bn, against the overall value of $104.25bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) The $5.39bn merger of Nexi and SIA

4) The $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic by GlobalWafers

5) Advent International and James M. Peck’s private equity deal with Nielsen for $2.7bn.

