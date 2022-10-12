Europe’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 2.8% in September 2022

Europe witnessed a 2.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.99% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 24.86% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 0.63% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 56.75% in September 2022, a 4.51% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.76% in September 2022, marking a flat month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 12.45% in September 2022, a 2.82% drop from August 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.87% in September 2022, an 8.78% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 20% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 598 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered an increase of 15.44% over the previous month, followed by DXC Technology with 463 jobs and a 29.53% drop. SES with 287 IT jobs and Capgemini with 271 jobs, recorded a 125.98% rise and a 3771.43% rise, respectively, while Atos recorded a flat growth with 241 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 16.33% share in September 2022, a 15.81% decrease over August 2022. Germany featured next with an 11.01% share, down 4.15% over the previous month. France recorded a 10.32% share, a growth of 80.41% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66%, up by 0.41% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.69% share, registered a growth of 0.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.71% share, up 13.08% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.54%, recording a month-on-month decline of 14.29%.