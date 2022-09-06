Europe’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 6.9% in August 2022

Europe witnessed a 6.9% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.31% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 24.85% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering a decrease of 1.13% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 55.16% in August 2022, a 1.68% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 16.25% in August 2022, marking a 20.08% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 13.08% in August 2022, a 2.22% rise from July 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 8.14% in August 2022, a 25.71% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 6.79% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during August 2022 over previous month.

DXC Technology posted 519 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a decline of 25% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 517 jobs and a 3.61% growth. Atos with 221 IT jobs and TIM with 190 jobs, recorded a 15.1% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a 26.85% increase with 189 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 19.8% share in August 2022, a 23.98% increase over July 2022. Germany featured next with an 11.87% share, up 16.16% over the previous month. Switzerland recorded a 10.57% share, a growth of 6.91% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.61%, up by 4.7% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.23% share, registered a growth of 5.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.56% share, up 16.93% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.6%, recording a month-on-month growth of 50%.