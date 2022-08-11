Europe’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 7.4% in July 2022

Europe witnessed a 7.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 6.48% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 25.68% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering a decrease of 0.07% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 57.97% in July 2022, a 12.74% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 14.48% in July 2022, marking an 18.72% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 13.28% in July 2022, a 12.1% drop from June 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.97% in July 2022, a 20.62% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 21.17% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s technology industry during July 2022 over previous month.

DXC Technology posted 692 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a decline of 34.66% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 495 jobs and a 10.16% drop. International Business Machines with 190 IT jobs and Atos with 190 jobs, recorded a 0.53% rise and an 8.65% drop, respectively, while Version 1 Holdings recorded a 14.08% decline with 183 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s technology industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 17.13% share in July 2022, a 2.93% decrease over June 2022. Germany featured next with a 10.72% share, down 2.36% over the previous month. Switzerland recorded a 10.58% share, a drop of 25.91% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.07%, down by 15.28% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.23% share, registered a decline of 3.66% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.29% share, down 25.9% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.41%, recording a month-on-month growth of 28.57%.