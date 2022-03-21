Europe’s technology industry saw a drop of 3.03% in cross border deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Mubadala Investment and Warburg Pincus’ $2.58bn private equity deal with Informa, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 288 technology industry cross border deals worth $6.3bn were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 297 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2022 with 156 transactions, representing a 54.2% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 119 deals, followed by private equity deals with 13 transactions, respectively capturing a 41.3% and 4.5% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $3.24bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $2.24bn and $796.01m, respectively.

Europe technology industry cross border deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 60.4% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $3.79bn, against the overall value of $6.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Mubadala Investment and Warburg Pincus $2.58bn private equity deal with Informa

2) The $568.42m private equity of RELEX by Blackstone Growth

3) Walker & Dunlop $290m acquisition deal with GeoPhy

4) The $200m venture financing of Genesis Global Technology by Accel,GV Management Co,Illuminate Financial Management,Insight Partners,Salesforce Ventures,Tiger Global Management and Tribeca Early Stage Partners

5) Innovid $160m acquisition deal with TV Squared