Europe’s technology industry saw a flat growth in internet of things deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Circet Group’s $303.05m acquisition of Esas Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 24 technology industry internet of things deals worth $432.08m were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 24 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in December 2020 with 14 transactions, representing a 58.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with eight deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 33.3% and 8.3% share of the overall internet of things deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of internet of things deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $338.05m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $94.03m.

Europe technology industry internet of things deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology internet of things deals accounted for 89.8% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things deals stood at $387.82m, against the overall value of $432.08m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Circet Group’s $303.05m acquisition of Esas Group

2) The $35m acquisition deal with Pusher by MessageBird

3) ACE &SA, EquityPitcher and Swisscom Ventures’ $22.27m venture financing of ANYbotics

4) The $15.5m venture financing of Information Grid by Concrete VC, Jigsaw VC, JLL Spark, Northzone Ventures and The Venture Collective

5) 360 Capital Partners and Upfront Ventures’ venture financing of In And Motion for $12m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.