The Google Cloud UK Summit was held at Tobacco Docks in London (UK) in June 2026. Following the trajectory commenced last year around agentic AI, the company has moved decisively towards a strategy of implementing agentic AI in the enterprise, with new tools running the gamut of frontier models, agentic platforms and personal assistants.

Announcements of note included the UK availability of Gemini 3.5 Flash, through the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and the Gemini Enterprise app, by the end of this month. Google plans to release later in the year Gemini 3.5 Pro and Gemini Omni, a multi-modal system designed for extreme speed and low latency.

Google’s offerings, many released during Google I/O 2026, held in Mountain View California, US, support a strategic intent to embed agentic AI across the enterprise, from software development to line-of-business applications. The Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform acts as the centralised control layer for coordinating autonomous processes, supported by Agent Designer v2, a low-code tool for citizen developers to create agents using natural language. For engineering teams, Antigravity 2.0 applies the same agent-first approach to coding. In the realm of personal productivity tools, Gemini Spark is an agentic personal assistant, running on Gemini 3.5 Flash, whose roadmap features will be expanded in 2H 2026 to include integrations with third-party apps using Model Context Protocol (MCP).

With more than 4,000 participants, the Google Cloud UK Summit held in London showcased Google Cloud’s considerable investments in the UK. The hyperscaler will be the cloud partner of London-based frontier startup Ineffable Intelligence, whose first generation of AI models aims at tackling super learning. Google Cloud is also opening a new datacentre in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, later this year as part of a £5bn investment programme in the UK, which includes an initiative to upskill 100,000 civil servants in AI technologies by 2030.

During the gathering, the company announced collaborations with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). One of them involves the launch of a prototype AI tool for urban planning that would leverage Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure once it is made available to councils nationally from 2027. The prototype is currently being developed with the London Borough of Barnet, Dorset Council and London Borough of Camden local planning authorities, with the potential to be deployed to over 300 local authorities although now it’s only in the testing phase. However, if MHCLG chooses, the hyperscaler could benefit from a potential contract to roll out the service across the UK.

Google Cloud has also deployed the Extract AI tool (developed internally by MHCLG and the Incubator for AI (i.AI)), an innovative solution that automates the processing of unstructured data into digitalised geospatial information in structured formats, leveraging large language models, including Google DeepMind’s Gemini, and Computer vision technology by Meta’s Segment Anything Model. The tool has been rolled out to all English councils and is expected to help them save on average 255 hours of manual work per site.

In the private domain, an important collaboration was showcased with Deloitte, which has launched the AI Studio on its London campus, to deliver agentic AI projects to enterprises in the UK. Opening in late July, it focuses on industry-specific solutions in the public sector, financial services, retail, consumer, healthcare and life sciences, and TMT. The professional services company will also upskill 1,000 of its technology specialists on Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise to implement Google’s latest agentic architecture to prototype and validate complex agentic deployments in only four weeks.

Google Cloud also announced a partnership with HSBC, leveraging agentic AI to enhance personalised wealth management, financial crime risk, and manager client services. The project will enable over 200 use cases over two years, focusing on deployments with an estimated benefit quantifiable at over $100m.

GlobalData analyst Beatriz Valle comments: “During the event, the company argued that agentic implementations rely not only on powerful agentic capabilities but careful and methodical processes. Governability, observability and security will ‘make or break’ the success of live deployments.

“However, this is such a dynamic and competitive segment of the market that demonstrating deep infrastructure reach, enterprise workflow distribution, and ecosystem gravity will prove the ultimate test for Google Cloud. Solving these challenges will decide who comes out victorious in the agentic AI arms race.”