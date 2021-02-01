Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 5.45% in artificial intelligence deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by SB Management Group’s $683.16m acquisition of Sinch, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 58 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $1.29bn were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 55 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in December 2020 with 41 transactions, representing a 70.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 13 deals, followed by private equity deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 22.4% and 6.9% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $712.85m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $441.23m and $134.3m, respectively.

Europe technology industry artificial intelligence deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 86.3% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $1.11bn, against the overall value of $1.29bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SB Management Group’s $683.16m acquisition of Sinch

2) The $222m venture financing deal with Graphcore by Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust

3) Farview Equity Partners, Insight Partners and Livingbridge’s $134.3m private equity deal with Exclaimer

4) The $44m venture financing of Cleo AI by Alex Chesterman, Balderton Capital (UK), EQT Ventures, Errol Damelin, Ian Hogarth, LocalGlobe, Matt Robinson, Niklas Zennstrom, SBIC Partners and Taavet Hinrikus

5) Dubber’s acquisition of Aeriandi for $28.93m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.