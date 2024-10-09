EvenUp, a personal injury startup making artificial intelligence products for law firms, has secured $135m in its Series D funding round to expand its AI-driven legal tech offerings.
Bain Capital Ventures spearheaded the investment with contributions from Premji Invest, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Besmer Venture Partners, SignalFire, and B Capital Group.
The largest funding rounds have increased the company’s total funding to $235m, with $220m raised in the past 18 months, catapulting EvenUp’s valuation to more than $1bn.
In excess of 1,000 law firms are said to have adopted its services, which have collectively claimed more than $1.5bn in damages.
EvenUp’s technology has been instrumental in identifying $200m in missing documents, which has led to settlement increases of up to 30%, thereby accelerating financial returns to plaintiffs.
EvenUp’s Claims Intelligence Platform is powered by the AI model Piai, which has been trained on a vast array of injury cases, medical records, and legal expertise.
In addition to the latest funding, the company also expanded its product suite, introducing four new products designed to streamline various stages of the personal injury case lifecycle.
These products aim to enhance case preparation, negotiation, executive analytics, and settlement repository processes for law firms.
The Case Preparation tool aids case managers in identifying missing documents early on and simplifies the review of records. This improves the quality of case preparation and shortens the time to settlement, the company claims.
Negotiation Preparation is designed to provide injury professionals with insights into the strengths and weaknesses of their cases.
It is complemented by Case Companion, an AI case assistant that offers real-time answers to complex questions, enabling attorneys to navigate documents and provide sourced-based answers swiftly.
The Executive Analytics tool offers access to EvenUp’s dataset, delivering insights and benchmarks to help executives achieve enhanced performance.
Lastly, the Settlement Repository addresses the challenge of evaluating potential offers and informing negotiations by providing new visibility into historical settlements.
EvenUp CEO and co-founder Rami Karabibar said: “At EvenUp, our mission is to close the justice gap through the power of technology and AI.
“We empower personal injury firms to deliver higher standards of representation, with the goal of ultimately helping the 20 million injury victims in the US achieve fairer outcomes each year. With our latest products, funding, and proprietary data, we’re now better equipped to serve our customers.”