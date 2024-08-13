Business utility provider Everflow has announced its expansion into the broadband and phone market with a new range of services for small and medium-sized businesses.
Partnering with Gamma, a UK based communication services provider, Everflow is launching a comprehensive range of broadband and phone products tailored to meet the unique needs of small businesses and sole traders – ahead of the upcoming copper switch-off.
Andy Sheldon, CTO for Everflow said: “The copper switch-off represents a significant shift in the UK’s connectivity landscape, and it’s vital that SMEs are not left behind in this transition.
“Our new broadband and phone services are designed with the needs of small businesses in mind, ensuring they have access to reliable, high-speed internet and voice solutions. Our successful proof of concept has shown that there is a real demand for these kinds of solutions, and we’re excited to roll this out nationwide.”
Everflow’s primary business is providing businesses across the UK with sustainable water supply and commercial waste, and the new partnership brings all SME services under one roof.
With the phasing out of BT and Openreach’s old copper-based analogue line services due to be completed in 2027, this move marks another step forward for digital connectivity.
As the fastest-growing business utilities supplier in the UK, Everflow hopes the broadband and phone sectors provide further opportunities to simplify the user journey for customers.
By offering water, waste, and connectivity services in the same place, Everflow aims to streamline utility management for SMEs, freeing them up to focus on growth and success.
Craig Dallison, CEO of Everflow said: “Our entry into the connectivity market is a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a comprehensive multi-utility provider. We are driven by the goal of making utilities simpler for businesses.
“This launch is testament to our commitment to providing SMEs with the tools they need to thrive.”
Everflow’s connectivity products are available across the UK wherever BT networks are present.