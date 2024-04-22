Expel has been granted a patent for a system and method using digitally signed web tokens to securely share sensitive data. The technology involves identifying API requests, assessing authentication data, generating web tokens, and transmitting requests to target services. This innovation enhances cybersecurity event detection and response services. GlobalData’s report on Expel gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Expel, AI-assisted threat classification was a key innovation area identified from patents. Expel's grant share as of February 2024 was 67%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Securely sharing sensitive data using digitally signed web tokens

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Expel Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11895238B1) outlines a method for securely sharing sensitive data within microservice components of a cybersecurity event detection and response service using digitally signed web tokens. The method involves identifying API requests with authentication data, assessing the validity of this data against a corpus of authentication data, obtaining permissions for the target entity, generating a digitally signed protobuf web token, adapting the API request with this token, and transmitting it to a target API-processing service for automatic handling. The patent details various aspects of the method, including authentication processes, token generation, and automatic validation criteria for the web token.



Furthermore, the patent describes additional features such as the use of a size-conscious web tokenization scheme for multi-tenant users, the encoding protocols for header and payload objects, and the generation of cryptographic signatures for validation. The method also includes executing API requests based on the transmitted tokens, enabling access to multiple tenants, returning security data based on context, and automatically mitigating cybersecurity threats. The patent emphasizes the secure sharing of sensitive data within the cybersecurity service, highlighting the importance of authentication, authorization, and validation processes to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of the shared information. Overall, the method provides a comprehensive framework for utilizing digitally signed web tokens to enhance security and efficiency in sharing sensitive data within microservice components of a cybersecurity event detection and response service.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Expel, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed