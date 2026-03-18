Experis will offer and co-sell SoundHound’s agentic AI platform and Autonomics solutions to its enterprise clients. Credit: PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock.com.

Experis, a technology solutions provider under ManpowerGroup, has entered into a partnership with SoundHound AI to support large organisations in adopting advanced AI and automation technologies.

The agreement enables SoundHound to be the sole conversational AI partner for Experis’ newly launched EXCELERATE AI services.

As part of the collaboration, Experis will offer and co-sell SoundHound’s agentic AI platform and Autonomics solutions to its enterprise clients, overseeing implementation and deployment efforts.

The partnership begins with applications in the healthcare industry in the US, where both companies aim to modernise service delivery within patient access, contact centres and IT service desks.

Experis plans to lead these initiatives using its expertise in digital transformation consulting and enterprise-scale operations support.

SoundHound’s agentic AI platform is designed to manage complex multi-step user queries by coordinating several specialised AI agents capable of answering questions, executing transactions, and resolving issues through voice or text without human intervention.

The company has previously developed Speech-to-Meaning technology that links speech recognition with language understanding in real time.

Its systems also incorporate Deep Meaning Understanding for handling compound conversations, allowing users to interact naturally as if speaking with a person.

The Autonomics platform from SoundHound aims to automate IT system management by providing tools for detection, diagnosis, and resolution of problems without manual involvement.

SoundHound AI co-Founder and CEO Keyvan Mohajer said: “By partnering with Experis, we’re combining their deep consulting and implementation expertise with our leading-edge technology to help organisations deploy enterprise-grade agentic AI to drive real operational value.”

Within the framework of the EXCELERATE AI portfolio, SoundHound’s conversational and agentic technologies will serve as core components, supporting enterprises as they implement and expand their AI initiatives for improved operational efficiency.

Experis US president Kye Mitchell said: “Through our partnership with SoundHound AI and the launch of EXCELERATE AI, we’re bringing together powerful agentic AI capabilities with the deep technical expertise, consulting strength, and talent solutions clients need to actually operationalise AI.”