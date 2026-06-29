The Batam campus project is being developed alongside DayOne. Credit: Firmus Technologies Pty Ltd.

Australian AI infrastructure startup Firmus Technologies has announced a long-term partnership with Nvidia to establish a dedicated AI campus in Batam, Indonesia.

The campus will provide large-scale AI computing resources for enterprise, independent software vendor (ISV), and AI-native clients worldwide.

Under the agreement, Firmus will create a 360-megawatt (MW) Nvidia DSX AI Factory campus, set to feature up to 170,000 Nvidia AI accelerators.

The facility is scheduled to begin deploying Vera-Rubin, Grace-Blackwell, and Vera platform accelerators through 2027 and 2028, which would make it one of the largest AI infrastructure projects in the Asia-Pacific region. The collaboration is expected to run until 2034.

Firmus stated that the venture would allow global customers to access Nvidia’s AI accelerated computing stack through a structure combining revenue sharing and credit support.

Through this, Firmus will offer cloud-based Nvidia infrastructure, with Nvidia receiving both standard product revenue and a portion of revenue generated from cloud services sold on the platform.

According to Firmus, based on current customer commitments, it anticipates between $25bn and $30bn in offtake agreements over the first six years of the partnership.

Firmus co-CEO Tim Rosenfield said: “AI-Native companies need access to scalable, energy and cost-efficient compute infrastructure to compete globally.

“This partnership with Nvidia provides AI-Natives with unprecedented access to the most advanced AI accelerators in the world, with the certainty, scale, and flexibility that best fits their high-growth trajectory.”

At the heart of the initiative is the integration of Nvidia’s DSX platform with Firmus’ proprietary HyperCube architecture.

The HyperCube is a liquid-cooled AI Factory system, initially developed in Australia and designed in alignment with Nvidia’s DSX specifications.

Firmus stated that this integration would enable it to design, simulate, and operate the Batam campus as a cohesive AI factory, aiming to deliver computing capacity more quickly, improve energy efficiency, and reduce operational costs for clients.

The Batam campus project is being developed alongside DayOne, a digital infrastructure company headquartered in Singapore.

In February, Firmus arranged a $10bn debt financing facility to support Project Southgate, its AI infrastructure expansion in Australia.