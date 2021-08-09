Concept: Singapore-based security firm Flexxon has introduced an SSD (solid-state drive) with embedded AI-based security capabilities X-Phy SSD. It aims to protect the drive from traditional cyber threats like malware and viruses, or physical tampering with the drive.

Nature of Disruption: Flexxon’s X-Phy SSD platform is powered by sophisticated compute capabilities along with firmware enhancements. The platform runs on AI One Core Quantum Engine and special secured firmware technology. This AI One Core Quantum Engine monitors all the traffic and runs on an NVMe 1.3-compliant SSD controller. Additionally, Flexxon’s self-learning algorithm can detect abnormalities and identify them as threats, per the company. The platform comes with an array of features including temperature sensors to spot unusual movements that occur in order to protect against physical invasion. If the device detects intrusion, it will alert the user via email and lock itself to prevent any physical tampering. Users may then unlock the device via a dynamic authentication process. It is also positioned at the core of the device, in closest proximity to a user’s data thereby rendering the fastest response time to defend against security breaches before they occur. The drive will be available in 512GB and 1TB 3D NAND configurations in M.2-2280 and U.2 form-factors with a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. The SSD will support low-density parity-check error correction codes (LDPC ECC) as well as dynamic and static wear leveling.

Outlook: Cybercrimes are a threat to both individuals and organizations. While the dependence on IT systems is growing every day, the technology available to hackers raises concerns. With increasing gaps in the cybersecurity system, sensitive and critical data are getting exposed putting users at high financial risks. Flexxon’s X-Phy SSD which is currently in trials with government agencies, medical and industrial clients, offers threat detection and resolution right at the NAND device storage level. The X-PHY ensures overall protection by boosting the existing software-based capabilities through its built-in AI capabilities that operate to detect and deal with anomalies. Manufacturers expect it to be available to the public in late 2021 or early 2022. Though it is uses emerging technologies, according to Flexxon the X-Phy SSD does not aim to replace traditional security measures but adds the last line of defense.