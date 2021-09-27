Concept: British connectivity solution provider startup FloLive has built cloud-based software-defined connectivity (SDC) solution floNET. It combines private, local cellular networks to create private global IoT 5G networks for its customers with inherent billing.

Nature of Disruption: floNET is a modern global cellular connectivity and SIM management service fully designed for IoT, that optimizes performance globally. It provides the control, flexibility, and security needed for building global IoT solutions through a unified panel. The solution develops a private radio access network that it can connect with carriers and their capacity in different markets, then manages the network as a unified service for clients. floNET’s patented SIM bootstrap technology enables devices to be activated anywhere in the world and receive cellular connectivity services for IoT through a local carrier, to overcome Permanent Roaming restrictions. It comprises an extensive IMSI library, globally distributed core networks, and a holistic, multi-layered security suite, with an aim to delivers the functionality necessary for efficiently deploying and managing global cellular IoT solutions. Moreover, it provides seamless global connectivity to manufacturers, enterprises, and mobile operators seeking regulatory compliance, and roaming-free IoT connectivity solutions with high performance and low latency.

Outlook: Global cellular connectivity is the engine that has the potential to power the connected world of the future. Traditional networking options, on the other hand, are incapable of achieving this. Scalability is a problem for organizations and carriers creating networks to manage IoT and other connected devices. Typically, IoT networks for services like these are designed on national or even more limited footprints, making centralized control and monitoring of devices in a global network difficult. Instead of developing separate infrastructure, FloLive intends to integrate networks from different localities and run them as a single network. It accomplishes this through its cloud-based SDC, which connects not only 5G networks but any cellular technology in use (e.g., 4G, 3G, or even 2G) at a given location. The startup has raised $15.5M in venture funding led by Intel, Qualcomm Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, 83North, and Saban Ventures. It aims to use the funds to expand its services by building its tech stack, upgrading the existing network to 5G, and building a global SIM2Cloud offering in partnership with a global cloud provider.