Fluidstack, a British startup specialising in cloud-computing services for AI, is in discussions with investors to secure up to $200m in Series A funding.

This development comes as the company plans to build a €10bn ($10.4bn) “supercomputer” in France, expected to open in 2026, reported Bloomberg.

The facility will have a gigawatt capacity, primarily powered by nuclear energy.

The startup is seeking investments between $100m and $200m, although Fluidstack has not disclosed how the supercomputer project will be funded.

A spokesperson for Fluidstack declined to comment on the funding discussions.

Fluidstack, which has so far raised $4.5m, is part of an AI infrastructure package announced by French president Emmanuel Macron.

At an AI summit in Paris in early February, Macron stated that French and global companies would invest €109bn into data centres for AI model training and operations.

Fluidstack is among several AI specialists, including Coreweave and Nebius Group, that rent out computing capacity to companies developing AI models and tools, reported Bloomberg earlier in February 2025.

Fluidstack lists AI companies Mistral and Poolside as customers. The startup’s CEO, César Maklary, a former F1 racing team designer, mentioned on LinkedIn that Fluidstack is also collaborating with Meta Platforms.

On its website, Fluidstack highlights access to five different models of Nvidia’s graphic processing units.

The startup has ordered servers from Dell Technologies featuring Nvidia’s latest Blackwell GB200 chips for delivery in 2025, according to a source familiar with the deal.

A Dell representative did not respond to a request for comment, reported the news agency.