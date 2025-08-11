As space agencies plan to build bases on the Moon, one major issue is how to grow fresh food in harsh lunar conditions, where the soil lacks nutrients, water is scarce, and there is no air.

Regularly sending food from Earth is too costly, and foodstuffs can spoil during long-term storage.

Astronauts, older adults, and disaster survivors all face similar challenges when it comes to food. Without proper nutrition, astronauts on long missions risk malnutrition, just like people on Earth. They can lose muscle and bone mass in low gravity, similar to the effects of aging. Therefore, food systems for space missions must be sustainable and resilient, just as food production on Earth needs to adapt to climate change.

Ensuring food availability

After disasters, people need reliable access to food, especially when utilities like water and electricity are disrupted. Japan, which frequently experiences natural disasters, has learned valuable lessons about food supply management. Emergency food must be stable at room temperature, packaged to prevent damage and contamination, and easy to prepare with minimal equipment. In Japan, pre-cooked rice, dried noodles, and canned fish are used in both disaster situations and space missions.

Following the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake, Japan improved its disaster management by applying strict space food standards. In 2015, the Japan Disaster Food Society created a certification system for disaster foods based on these standards. In 2022, they introduced a process that allows space foods approved by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to also be certified for disaster use, ensuring that food developed for space can be used in emergencies.

Enhancing nutritional value

Japan recommends that emergency shelter food include energy, protein, and vitamins B1, B2, and C to prevent deficiency-related diseases. JAXA is currently studying whether eight staple crops—namely rice, potatoes, sweet potatoes, soybeans, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and strawberries—can provide these nutrients.

They are using simulations and controlled studies to see how much of astronauts’ daily nutritional needs can be met with these crops and identify any gaps that might require supplements.

Research is also being done on antioxidant supplements to prevent muscle loss in space, as well as for people on bed rest on Earth. Some space agencies are exploring whether a mix of antioxidants can help maintain muscle health. Additionally, soy-based supplements may help prevent muscle and bone loss.

Sustainable protein alternatives

As the global population grows, sustainable protein sources are needed to prevent food insecurity. Traditional animal farming requires too many resources, making plant-based or cultured protein sources more viable for space. JAXA is interested in soy protein for its high yield and nutritional value. It is developing a compact system for growing soybeans using LED lights and nutrient mist.

Cultured meat could provide the essential nutrients that soy lacks, but this technology is still developing. There are challenges in producing meat-like textures and ensuring safety. JAXA is also researching fish farming in a closed-loop system to reduce water transport needs. Crickets are another potential protein source, as they require less water and feed, although some people may be allergic to them or simply dislike them.

Other alternative proteins, like spirulina and mycoproteins, are being studied for their high yields and environmental benefits. These sources could be useful for both space missions and disaster recovery.

Food production systems

In space, self-sufficient food production systems are crucial. These systems could also benefit disaster recovery, urban farming, and food security in remote areas. Closed-loop systems are being developed to grow soy, fish, and crickets together, using waste from one as nutrients for another.

The Space Foodsphere initiative aims to create a resource-recycling food production system that combines crop growth with waste recycling. However, preventing microbial contamination and managing waste in these compact systems is challenging. Testing these systems in microgravity is also necessary, as conditions differ from those on Earth.

Focusing on food availability, nutritional value, protein alternatives, and food production systems can help create sustainable and nutritious supplies for astronauts and disaster survivors alike.