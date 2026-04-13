The service combines endpoint security, IT operations, and risk management on a single platform. Credit: Suri_Studio/Shutterstock.com.

US-based Foresite Cybersecurity has unveiled a managed autonomous endpoint operations service, developed in partnership with Tanium.

The new offering uses Tanium’s Autonomous IT Platform. It targets mid-sized and large organisations, including those in the public sector, that manage distributed and complex endpoint environments.

The service combines endpoint security, IT operations, and risk management on a single platform, providing real-time monitoring, visibility, and control across widespread networks.

By incorporating Tanium’s technology, Foresite extends its Catalyst platform to include endpoint management, exposure management, and security operations.

Customers can respond to security issues, enforce policies, and conduct patch management in real time using automated tools and intelligence.

The solution is structured to maintain endpoint compliance and address configuration issues across a range of IT environments.

Tanium partner and emerging sales senior vice president Tony Beller said: “Foresite’s new managed service offering brings Tanium’s unified endpoint management and security that leverages AI and real-time intelligence to organisations that want to strengthen their security posture and improve operational efficiency through expert guidance.”

The new service is available through two engagement models.

The ‘Essentials’ model allows established IT and security teams to manage their environments independently while receiving guidance from Foresite on system architecture and policy optimisation.

The ‘Complete’ offering provides a fully managed approach, with Foresite taking over all operational tasks related to endpoint management, patching, compliance, and policy enforcement. This model is aimed at organisations that may lack in-house resources or are in the midst of IT infrastructure changes.

Key outcomes for organisations using the new service include unified asset discovery and patching, centralised control for vulnerability remediation, and continuous enforcement of compliance policies.

The solution also aims to help customers reduce operational costs by adopting an operating expenditure model, eliminating larger upfront investments in licences and staffing.

Additionally, the service supports decreased response times to security incidents by leveraging real-time intelligence across millions of endpoints, which allows for quicker identification and remediation of risks.

Foresite co-founder and president Marc Brungardt said: “By combining Foresite’s managed services expertise with the power of the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform, we are helping organisations of every size move from reactive defence to proactive resilience with a single source of truth across their environments.”