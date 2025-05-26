Wise Road Capital has engaged investment bank Jefferies to oversee UTAC’s sale process. Credit: Blue Andy/Shutterstock.

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is among potential bidders for UTAC Holdings, a Singapore-based semiconductor assembly and testing firm, reported Reuters citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

A potential transaction could value UTAC at approximately $3bn, according to two sources.

The move follows report by Bloomberg in April 2025 that current owner of UTAC, China-based private equity firm Wise Road Capital, was looking to divest the semiconductor firm.

Acquired by Wise Road in 2020, UTAC is engaged in providing a suite of semiconductor assembly and testing services, catering to product categories such as analogue, mixed-signal and logic, and memory.

Established in 1997, UTAC offers assembly and test services for semiconductor chips used in a wide range of applications, including consumer electronics, computing, security devices, and medical technology.

UTAC also operates manufacturing facilities in Thailand, China, and Indonesia, and maintains a global sales presence spanning the US, Europe, and Asia.

The company’s clientele primarily consists of fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers and wafer foundries.

Wise Road Capital has engaged investment bank Jefferies to oversee the sale process.

Non-binding bids are expected to be submitted by the end of this month, the sources said.

UTAC is anticipated to draw interest from both financial and strategic buyers outside the US, due to its business links to China, according to the sources.

While UTAC does not publicly share its financial details, sources estimate its annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation at around $300m.

Foxconn, known as a key supplier to Apple, has been increasing its involvement in the semiconductor sector as part of its broader growth strategy.