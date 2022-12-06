France’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.0% in November 2022

France’s technology industry registered a 4.0% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.8% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 21.09% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 0.04% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.78% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.26% in November 2022, registering a 36.57% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 30.43% share, a decrease of 37.5% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.3%, registering a flat growth from October 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 8.26%, down 44.12% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in France’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 38.68% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France’s technology industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Devoteam posted 75 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 7.41% over the previous month, followed by Atos with 66 jobs and a 51.82% drop. CGI Group with 65 IT jobs and Capgemini with 38 jobs, recorded a 35.42% growth and a 57.3% decrease, respectively, while Orange recorded a decline of 65% with 35 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.48%, down by 34.24% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.13% share, registered a decline of 27.78% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.74% share, down 47.46% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.65%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.