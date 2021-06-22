France’s technology industry saw a rise of 60.00% in overall cross border deal activity during May 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Bpifrance, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo Growth, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $500m venture financing of ContentSquare, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 24 cross border deals worth $1.1bn were announced in May 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 15 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 15 deals, which accounted for 62.5% of all cross border deals.

In second place was M&A with eight cross border deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 33.3% and 4.2% of overall deal activity in the France’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in France’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.06bn.

France technology industry cross border deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 91.1% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $962.29m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Bpifrance, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo Growth, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $500m venture financing of ContentSquare

2) The $220m venture financing of Shift Technology by Accel, Advent International, Avenir Entreprises Gestion, Bessemer Venture Partners, General Catalyst Partners and Iris Capital

3) BlackFin Capital Partners, Greenoaks Capital Management and Partech Partners’ $100m venture financing of Agicap

4) The $99.58m venture financing deal with Ankorstore by Aglae Ventures, Alven Capital Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Index Ventures and Tiger Global Management

5) Bpifrance, Burda Principal Investments, Index Ventures, Mubadala Capital and Samaipata Ventures’ venture financing with Matera for $42.71m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.