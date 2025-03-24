Founded in 2017, FuriosaAI develops chips specifically designed for efficient AI programme execution. Credit: Anggalih Prasetya/Shutterstock.

FuriosaAI, a South Korean AI chip startup, has rejected an $800m acquisition offer from Meta Platforms, in order to remain as an independent company.

The latest decision was influenced by differences in business direction and organisational composition, rather than price, Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

FuriosaAI plans to continue its growth trajectory independently to bolster its position in the AI chip market, sources told the publication.

Meta had been in discussions with Seoul-based FuriosaAI since the beginning of 2025.

In January 2025, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to spend up to $65bn to build a large data centre and workforce expansion and later announced plans to invest in AI infrastructure.

The startup, led by June Paik, a former Samsung Electronics and Advanced Micro Devices executive, develops semiconductors for AI inferencing.

The startup is claimed to have plans to raise capital and pursue an initial public offering.

It is expected to close an extended Series C funding round soon, surpassing its target.

FuriosaAI currently has around 150 employees, with 15 based in Silicon Valley, and is providing chip samples to customers such as LG AI Research and Saudi Aramco.

FuriosaAI’s RNGD chip launched last year is built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s 5-nanometer process, and utilises HBM3 memory chips from SK Hynix.

Earlier in 2025, FuriosaAI secured a Won2bn ($1.36bn) investment from CRIT Ventures.

In May 2021, FuriosaAI raised Won80bn in a Series B funding round with participation from Aion Asset Management, Naver, and DSC Investment, The Korea Economic Daily reported.