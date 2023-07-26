The global technology industry experienced an 18% drop in new job postings related to future of work in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 47% decrease versus Q2 2022. GlobalData’s Future of Work – Thematic Research report explains how the theme future of work is impacting the workforce across different sectors, it presents key technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends, market size and growth forecasts for technologies that will play a key role in the theme. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 38% share of the global technology industry’s future of work-related total new job postings in Q2 2023, down 19% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive future of work-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 38%, emerged as the top future of work-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 19% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 11% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 14% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent future of work roles include Architecture and Engineering Occupations with an 8% share in Q2 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 11% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q2 2023 were International Business Machines, Wipro, Hitachi, Belden, and Accenture. Together they accounted for a combined share of 11% of all future of work-related new jobs in the technology industry.

International Business Machines posted 1,966 future of work-related new jobs in Q2 2023, Wipro 1,733 jobs, Hitachi 1,297 jobs, Belden 1,216 jobs, and Accenture 1,140 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 48.35% share of total new job postings, Q2 2023

The largest share of future of work-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q2 2023 was in the US with 48.35% followed by India (18.25%) and Canada (3.24%). The share represented by the US was six percentage points lower than the 54.06% share it accounted for in Q1 2023.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Future of Work - Thematic Research

This content was updated on 24 July 2023