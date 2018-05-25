Luke covers sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Two major North American media groups have blocked European readers from visiting their websites after new rules implemented by the European Union on data protection came into effect.

Since last night, Europeans attempting to view websites like the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune are met by a message explaining that those from countries belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) are blocked until further notice due to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The two publishers blocking access are Tronc, which owns popular newspaper the LA Times and food and drink site The Daily Meal, and Lee Enterprises, which owns regional newspapers like the Arizona Daily Star and The Sentinel, across the United States.

These messages suggest that this is a temporary issue that will eventually be resolved. Tronc-owned sites state that the publisher will “continue to identify technical compliance solutions that will provide all readers with our award-winning journalism”.

GDPR states that companies working in the European Union must get consent from a user to collect their data before doing so. Those that fail to do so face fines of up to 4% of annual global turnover.

However, not all companies have taken notice of GDPR. According to Spiceworks, just 13% of US-based companies said that they would be fully compliant before today’s deadline, compared to 50% in the UK and 34% in the EU.

Just 19% of US based IT professionals are informed about the impact that GDPR could have on businesses, compared to 72% and 70% in the UK and EU respectively. This could offer some explanation as to why some US companies have been slow to update their terms and conditions.

What sites are blocked?

Between them, Tronc and Lee Enterprises own 119 properties, including newspapers, magazines and websites. A total of 72 websites display “blocked due to GDPR” mesages, while 43 other microsites, located on these blocked domains, are also inaccessible.

Of the 119 websites that we checked, just two were accessible from a European IP address. Those were the websites for the Chicago Magazine and Naperville Magazine. It is unclear whether it is intentional or these websites have been missed. Accessing the privacy policy redirects users to the same privacy policy on the Tronc website as other websites owned by the company.

Domains that are currently inaccessible are:

Tronc

La Times

Chicago Tribune

Elgin Courier-news

San Diego Union-Tribune

Capital Gazette

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore City Paper

Carroll County Times

Sun-Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Hartford Courant

The Morning Call

Daily Press

Virginia Gazette

New York Daily News

City and Shore

The Daily Meal

The Active Times

Lee Enterprises

Arizona Daily Sun

Arizona Daily Star

The Sentinel, Hanford

The Lompoc Record

Napa Valley Register

Santa Maria Times

South Idaho Press

The Pantagraph

The Southern Illinoisan

Herald & Review

The Dispatch/ The Rock Island Argus

Daily Journal

Journal Gazette & Times-Courier

The Times of Northwest Indiana

Quad-City Times

Globe Gazette

Muscatine Journal

Sioux City Journal

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

Winona Daily News

Daily Journal, Missouri

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Billings Gazette

The Montana Standard

Ravalli Republic

Independent Record

Missoulian

Missoula Independent

Beatrice Daily Sun

Columbus Telegram

Fremont Tribune

Lincoln Journal Star

Elko Daily Free Press

The Citizen, Auburn

The Post-Star

The Bismarck Tribune

Albany Democrat-Herald

The World, Coos Bay

Corvallis Gazette-Times

Lebanon Express

The Umpqua Post

The Sentinel, Pennsylvania

The Times and Democrat

Rapid City Journal

The Daily news

Capital Newspapers

Wiscnews

The Chippewa Herald

La Crosse Tribune

Madison Newspapers

Racine Journal Times

Casper Star-Tribune

Other websites and services blocked

US media company A+E has also blocked users located in the EU from accessing the websites in its network. Websites for channels such as History, Lifetime and FYI all redirect to a A+E page stating “this content is unavailable in your area”. It is unclear whether this is temporary or permanent.

Social media analytics tool Klout shut down today, while online game Ragnarok Online closed down its European servers after more than 15 years.