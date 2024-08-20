The recent separation of Love Island sweethearts Molly-Mae Hauge and Tommy Fury has caused a Gen Z meltdown—with some people reacting with humour, some with heartbreak.

One social media user described it as the “worst day of my life. My mental wellbeing is balancing on a knife edge.” Within 24 hours of the news breaking, there were more than 500,000 searches on Google related to Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

This raises the question of whether Molly-Mae Hague (Love Island star, influencer royalty, and clothing brand girl boss) is the People’s Princess of Gen Z. While others may think differently, legions of Gen Z followers believe it to be true and have united behind the newly single 25-year-old online after her devastating Instagram announcement, expressing their sympathy and support.

The Gen Z reaction

In an Instagram story to her eight million followers, Molly-Mae Hague wrote, “I never imagined our story would end, especially this way”. Those last four words of her break-up announcement are being picked apart across social media, with rumours spreading about the reason for the split.

While details are yet to be revealed, loyal fans of Hague have detailed their theories and assumptions about Tommy Fury doing something terrible, including various cheating allegations.

Cast as the victim, Molly-Mae Hague has become an important figure for protection from backlash and hate. To many, she is seen as a survivor.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Just after the split announcement, social media search interest in Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury overtook that of Taylor Swift. YouTubers began sharing their reactions to the news, Instagram users commented on her post, and TikTokers filmed themselves wide-eyed to sad music, with white-on-black statements.

TikTok explodes

TikTok has exploded with reactions to the announcement, and legions of Gen Z followers have sided with her. One user vowed to rally around Molly-Mae Hague, posting, “Molly whatever happened I’m so sorry. Girls we ride at dawn. This man has hurt the people’s Princess”.

Others expressed their feelings by leaving comments, such as “What did he do!?”, “This makes me cry”, “these two were the only reason I believe in love” and “don’t know what I’m doing with life anymore”.

The power of influence

Molly-Mae Hague’s influence on Gen Z is powerful. Where, historically, this level of attention was reserved for royalty, Gen Z focuses on influencers—most notably, famous women who are extraordinarily good at social media. They wear the same clothes, go to similar coffee shops, and use the same mascara.

Molly-Mae’s massive influence and popularity might be the pinnacle of this phenomenon, with many dubbing her social media dominance the “Molly-Mae effect”.

In a world where a single post or mention on social media can ignite trends, boost businesses, and influence personal decisions, the “Molly-Mae effect” is a prime example of the substantial impact that influencers can have on a generation.

Considering the influence she has on the lives of her fans and followers, it is understandable why Molly-Mae Hague has been labelled the “People’s Princess” of this generation. But the resemblance to the massive fanbase of Princess Diana is less about the pair’s shared actions or world views.

In 2024, vibes matter the most, and Molly-Mae Hauge, with her make-up-free selfies and relatable pictures of her day-to-day life, has emulated a Princess’s demure and composed aura to perfection.