The recent separation of Love Island sweethearts Molly-Mae Hauge and Tommy Fury has caused a Gen Z meltdown—with some people reacting with humour, some with heartbreak.
One social media user described it as the “worst day of my life. My mental wellbeing is balancing on a knife edge.” Within 24 hours of the news breaking, there were more than 500,000 searches on Google related to Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.
This raises the question of whether Molly-Mae Hague (Love Island star, influencer royalty, and clothing brand girl boss) is the People’s Princess of Gen Z. While others may think differently, legions of Gen Z followers believe it to be true and have united behind the newly single 25-year-old online after her devastating Instagram announcement, expressing their sympathy and support.
The Gen Z reaction
In an Instagram story to her eight million followers, Molly-Mae Hague wrote, “I never imagined our story would end, especially this way”. Those last four words of her break-up announcement are being picked apart across social media, with rumours spreading about the reason for the split.
While details are yet to be revealed, loyal fans of Hague have detailed their theories and assumptions about Tommy Fury doing something terrible, including various cheating allegations.
Cast as the victim, Molly-Mae Hague has become an important figure for protection from backlash and hate. To many, she is seen as a survivor.
Just after the split announcement, social media search interest in Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury overtook that of Taylor Swift. YouTubers began sharing their reactions to the news, Instagram users commented on her post, and TikTokers filmed themselves wide-eyed to sad music, with white-on-black statements.
TikTok explodes
TikTok has exploded with reactions to the announcement, and legions of Gen Z followers have sided with her. One user vowed to rally around Molly-Mae Hague, posting, “Molly whatever happened I’m so sorry. Girls we ride at dawn. This man has hurt the people’s Princess”.
Others expressed their feelings by leaving comments, such as “What did he do!?”, “This makes me cry”, “these two were the only reason I believe in love” and “don’t know what I’m doing with life anymore”.
The power of influence
Molly-Mae Hague’s influence on Gen Z is powerful. Where, historically, this level of attention was reserved for royalty, Gen Z focuses on influencers—most notably, famous women who are extraordinarily good at social media. They wear the same clothes, go to similar coffee shops, and use the same mascara.
Molly-Mae’s massive influence and popularity might be the pinnacle of this phenomenon, with many dubbing her social media dominance the “Molly-Mae effect”.
In a world where a single post or mention on social media can ignite trends, boost businesses, and influence personal decisions, the “Molly-Mae effect” is a prime example of the substantial impact that influencers can have on a generation.
Considering the influence she has on the lives of her fans and followers, it is understandable why Molly-Mae Hague has been labelled the “People’s Princess” of this generation. But the resemblance to the massive fanbase of Princess Diana is less about the pair’s shared actions or world views.
In 2024, vibes matter the most, and Molly-Mae Hauge, with her make-up-free selfies and relatable pictures of her day-to-day life, has emulated a Princess’s demure and composed aura to perfection.
