The GenAI tools provider garnered attention this week during Cisco Live 2023. Credit: Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock.

Cisco is leveraging the aid of startup CloudFabrix to help further its agenda among operations personas through its evolving observability platform.

The GenAI tools provider garnered attention this week during Cisco Live 2023 when it revealed how it’s hooking its AIOps technology strategy squarely into Cisco’s new full stack observability (FSO) platform.

Cisco began focusing on the observability space in 2022 via its Telescope App brand, leveraging application performance management technology of the Cisco AppDynamics business unit. The app troubleshooting tool included search capabilities and connected insights across applications, and it is complemented by Panoptica App, a security app cloud service for API, serverless, and containers.

Technology partners have a role to play

Earlier in 2023, Cisco evolved its modern monitoring approach via its FSO platform, reaching beyond app performance monitoring to include insights into the infrastructure on which advanced apps are being deployed. The company recently noted that technology partners will play an important role in furthering its own agenda around app modernization and digital transformations, specifically in the area of business and IT contexts, including AIOps. Cisco helped highlight CloudFabrix’s capabilities during its high-profile conference this week.

As leading application platform providers begin to roll out emerging DevOps modelled platforms, the industry is now beginning to discover technology innovators who aim to leverage more popular and established platform players’ evolving solutions to help fulfil IT ops modernization.

Innovators focus on observability

Hinging on its robotic data automation fabric (RDAF), CloudFabrix earlier in 2023 indicated it would move the technology into the observability and OpenTelemetry realm as part of its plan to address enterprises’ desperate need for data-centric AIOps.

CloudFabrix is moving in the direction of observability and AIOps process via its product Macaw. The GenAI tool leverages RDAF, its own large language model (LLM) and Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI LLM to provide context for customer’s datasets. The technology targets multiple personas within operations teams as part of broader DevOps initiatives.

Platform service providers and hyperscalers have been essential to business’ digital transformation initiatives; however, IT solutions have not always been optimised to support the agility needed for frictionless app deployment and operational efficiencies. Moving modern apps into production has not been easily achieved under current infrastructure configuration constraints, resulting in delays in moving DevOps methodologies forward.

In general, newer efforts around infrastructure modernisation, including the use of CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure-as-code techniques will be critical in making sure enterprises are better armed with tools that drive automation agilities and support advanced software architectures, including observability and application security.