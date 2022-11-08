Germany’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.5% in October 2022

Germany’s technology industry registered a 0.5% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.58% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 19.8% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 0.04% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.54% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 53.97% in October 2022, registering a 2.38% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 21.23% share, an increase of 31.82% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.42%, registering a 1.29% rise from September 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 4.71%, down 18.18% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 88.81% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Accenture posted 69 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 155.56% over the previous month, followed by adesso with 68 jobs and a flat growth. Atos with 55 IT jobs and Deutsche Telekom with 41 jobs, recorded a 243.75% growth and a 16.33% decrease, respectively, while TIM recorded a decline of 27.45% with 37 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.11%, up by 5.16% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.91% share, registered an increase of 3.3% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9% share, down 11.34% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.99%, recording a month-on-month increase of 375%.