Germany’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.5% in September 2022

Germany’s technology industry registered a 6.5% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.02% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 19.45% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.76% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.54% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 55.39% in September 2022, registering a 0.84% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 16.86% share, a decrease of 10% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.86%, registering an 8.28% decline from August 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 5.62%, down 9.43% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 15.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Orange posted 63 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 6200% over the previous month, followed by SES with 53 jobs and a 194.44% growth. TIM with 51 IT jobs and Deutsche Telekom with 49 jobs, recorded a 62.22% decline and a 19.51% growth, respectively, while ams recorded an increase of 63.16% with 31 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.87%, down by 5.14% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.07% share, registered a decline of 6.64% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.36% share, up 7.78% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.59%, recording a month-on-month decline of 16.67%.