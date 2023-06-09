The global technology industry experienced a 25% drop in new job postings in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Accenture with 22,947 job postings according to GlobalData’s analysis of technology company job postings. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 25% share of the global technology industry’s new job postings in Q1 2023, down 28% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive technology hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 25%, was the occupation with the greatest hiring activity in the global technology industry in Q1 2023, ahead of Management Occupations with a 12% share of job postings.

The other prominent roles include Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 6% share in Q1 2023, Sales and Related Occupations with a 26% share and Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 15% of hiring activity

The top five companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined 15% share of the overall hiring activity in the global technology industry in Q1 2023.

Accenture posted 22,947 jobs in Q1 2023 and registered a growth of 6% over the previous quarter, followed by International Business Machines with 11,678 jobs and a 19% growth. Jacobs Solutions with 11,564 jobs and Analog Devices with 7,435 jobs, recorded a 28% growth and a 167% rise, respectively, while T-Mobile US recorded a 13% drop with 6,435 job postings during Q1 2023.

Hiring activity was driven by North America with a 53% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

North America held the leading share of the new job postings in the global technology industry with a 53% share, a 2% higher over Q4 2022. Asia-Pacific stood next with 25%, registering a 27% decline over the previous quarter.

Europe with an 18% share marked a 29% drop over Q4 2022. The South & Central America and Middle East & Africa accounted for shares of 18% and 28% respectively.