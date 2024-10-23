Houlihan Lokey led in terms of the number of deals, advising on 59 transactions during the same period. Credit GlobalData.

Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey have emerged as the leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers during the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) 2024 in the technology, media, and telecom sector by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest financial advisers league table by GlobalData.

GlobalData is a data and analytics company that ranks financial advisers based on the value and number of M&A deals they have advised on.

As per GlobalData’s deals database, Goldman Sachs secured the top position by advising on deals worth $88bn.

Houlihan Lokey, on the other hand, led in terms of the number of deals, advising on 59 transactions during the same period.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Goldman Sachs registered an improvement in the total value of deals advised by it and the ranking by value during Q1-Q3 2024 compared with Q1-Q3 2023.

During Q1-Q3 2024, Goldman Sachs advised on 23 billion-dollar deals, that also included two mega deals valued at more than $10bn. Involvement in these big-ticket deals helped it register improvement in terms of value as well as its ranking by this metric. Moreover, Goldman Sachs, apart from leading by value, also held the second position by volume during Q1-Q3 2024.

“Meanwhile, Houlihan Lokey was the top adviser by volume during Q1-Q3 2023 and also managed to retain its leadership position by this metric during Q1-Q3 2024 as well.”

Evercore claimed the second spot in deal value, providing counsel on transactions totalling $83.7bn.

It was followed by Qatalyst Partners at $64.8bn, Morgan Stanley at $63.4bn, and JP Morgan at $58.6bn in advised deal value.

In the volume category, Goldman Sachs took the second position by advising on 45 deals. Rothschild & Co was close behind with 44 deals. Evercore advised on 40 deals, and Raymond James Financial rounded out the list with 35 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory company websites and other reliable sources available in the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.​

To ensure further robustness of the data, the company also seeks deal submissions from leading advisers.