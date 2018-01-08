Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Call Me By Your Name, The Shape Of Water, The Post, and Lady Bird. Those are just a few of the amazing films that are battling out for awards at the Golden Globes.

2018 marks a very special year in the history of the Golden Globes. The television and film awards show hits its diamond anniversary, celebrating it’s 75th year.

NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers is presenting this year’s the awards show. It is broadcast live from the Beverly Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, right in the heart of Hollywood.

For those hoping to watch the show live, be sure to check out Verdict’s guide on how to stream the entire awards ceremony here. On that page you’ll also find the full list of nominees for 2018.

The nominations for the Golden Globes were announced back on December 11th to much fanfare. This year’s selection of films and television shows are all critical darlings, but the real competition is between the major Oscar contenders.

UPDATE: 4.06AM GMT – BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Barbra Streisand (the only woman to win a Golden Globe for directing in 1984) gives the biggest award of the night to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Okay, so at this point, this is almost certainly going to be the Oscars’ Best Picture – place your bets now.

UPDATE: 3.57AM GMT – BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Angelina Jolie and Isabel Obert gave the award to Frances McDormand for her role as Mildred Hayes in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She’s offering to buy tequila for all the other nominees in this category! She also pays tribute to brick and mortar cinemas, what a throwback. She also celebrates Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson. She says she keeps her politics to herself, but she was thrilled to be in that room tonight.

UPDATE: 3.51AM GMT – BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis (AKA Thelma and Louise (but not respectively!)) give the award to Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour. Which is both surprising and not surprising. It’s surprising because he once said ‘it doesn’t mean anything to win a Golden Globe’, but not surprising because Darkest Hour is probably his finest performance ever.

UPDATE: 3.46AM GMT – BEST MOVIE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Michael Keaton and Alicia Vikander give the Golden Globe to Lady Bird. We should definitely have put money on that one. Well deserved. Once again, that’ll stand this film in great stead in its Oscar bid.

UPDATE: 3.37AM GMT – BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Saoirse Ronan, the first win for the team behind Lady Bird. Thank goodness they’ve finally got one!

UPDATE: 3.27AM GMT – BEST LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson present the award to Big Little Lies. This is the fourth award the show has received in the evening. That’s more than any other single production so far!

UPDATE: 3.21AM GMT – BEST DIRECTOR

Natalie Portman and Ron Howard present the Golden Globe to Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water. This will bode very well for the film’s Oscars chances. But interesting that Natalie got a reference to the fact that all the directors nominated were men.

UPDATE: 3.05AM GMT – CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD

Oprah Winfrey wins the Cecil B. DeMille for her lifetime contribution to screen. Cecil Blount DeMille is considered the father of film. He directed over 70 films between 1914 and 1958. These included both silent and sound films. He was the first winner of this award which was later named after him. Last year, the winner was Meryl Streep. She is the first black woman to win this award in the Golden Globes 75 years.

UPDATE: 2.57AM GMT – BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

This category was won by Aziz Ansari for his role in Master Of None. He said that he thought he was going to lose because all the websites said so. Verdict did not, but we were thinking it. So fair play.

UPDATE: 2.55AM GMT – BEST TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington from Game Of Thrones present the award to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Only fitting after they won for Best Actress for their lead.

UPDATE: 2.45AM GMT – BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramierez, Darren Criss and Ricky Martin (phew, that’s a lot of presenters, they’re there to promote American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Versace) give the award to Ewan McGregor for his role in Fargo. This is oddly his first win after four nominations! How has it taken so long?

UPDATE: 2.43AM GMT – BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Sarah-Jessica Parker and Hugh Grant give the Golden Globe to In The Fade a joint production from Germany and France. It was apparently one out of a thousand submissions from Germany.

UPDATE: 2.34AM GMT – BEST SCREENPLAY, MOVIE

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kirk Douglas present the award to legendary playwright, Martin McDonagh for his incredible film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This is it’s second award of the evening after Sam Rockwell won for Best Supporting Actor. He’s also nominated for Best Director, so no doubt McDonagh’s fingers will be crossed.

UPDATE: 2.30AM GMT – BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE

Kate Hudson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson present the award to Allison Janney for I, Tonya. Janney pays tribute to the writer of the film, Stephen Rogers. She also thanks Margot Robbie for her portrayal of Tonya Harding. She also thanks the real Tonya Harding for sharing her story, who is literally crying with emotion.

UPDATE: 2.22AM GMT – BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

It’s Pixar’s Coco which is still yet to come out in the UK despite being a movie about Dia de los Muertos which was in October. Sort it out, Disney!

UPDATE: 2.20AM GMT – BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The winner for this category is Laura Dern for Big Little Lies. This is her fourth win. Overall this is the third win for the television series tonight!

UPDATE: 2.10AM GMT – BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Unfortunately our stream died. But the winner is James Franco, for The Disaster Artist.

UPDATE: 1.58AM GMT – BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, ALSO BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Common and Mariah Carey present the award to Alexandre Desplat, for his incredible score for The Shape of Water.

Best Original Song was won by “This Is Me,” from The Greatest Showman. Which is probably fair. Every film deserves at least one highlight.

UPDATE: 1.56AM GMT – BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Christina Hendricks and Neil Patrick Harris give the award to Alexander Skarsgard for the role of Perry White in Big Little Lies. He thanks his 8-year-old friend who was ‘perplexed’ at not being thanked after Skarsgard won an Emmy for the role.

UPDATE: 1.47AM GMT – BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman present the Golden Globe to The Handmaid’s Tale. Is anyone even remotely surprised? Executive producer and writer Bruce Miller accepts the award. This is his first ever nomination! He pays tribute to everyone who does ‘everything they can to stop The Handmaid’s Tale from being real.’

UPDATE: 1.43AM GMT – BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES DRAMA

Carey Washington and Garrett Hedlund present the award for Best Actor In A TV Drama to Sterling K Brown for his performance as Randall Pearson in This Is Us.

UPDATE: 1.28AM GMT – BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY, ALSO DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston and Carol Burnett present the award to Rachel Brosnahan, for her incredible comedy performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This is her first nomination for a Golden Globe, and also her first win!

They’re also presenting for Best Actress In A Drama series. The winner is Elizabeth Moss for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale.

UPDATE: 1.19AM GMT – BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Helen Mirren and Viola Davis present the Golden Globe to Sam Rockwell for his role in Three Billboards Outside, Ebbing Missouri. He thanked director and writer Martin McDonagh for being an ‘actor-friendly director, and not a dick’.

UPDATE: 1.15AM GMT – BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson present the award to Nicole Kidman. She won for the role of Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies. This is her fourth Golden Globe win!

UPDATE: 00.45AM GMT – TIME’S UP CAMPAIGN

For those wondering why all the celebrities on the red carpet are so monochromatic tonight, that’s all down to the Time’s Up campaign.

This campaign was formed by a coalition of female artists and filmmakers. It will speak out against sexual harassment in the work place. This applies in both the film industry and beyond.

And the campaign isn’t just for show either. Time’s Up has already set up a $13m legal defence fund to help provide legal assistance to women and men who’ve experienced sexual harassment at work. The majority of the fund has been donated by the stars themselves including Meryl Streep, Amy Poehler, Emma Stone, and Reese Witherspoon. It will allow those who can’t usually access legal aid to battle their cases fight harassment too.

UPDATE: 00.00AM GMT – BEFORE THE SHOW BEGINS

Film:

Over on the movie side of things The Shape Of Water has the highest number of nominations. However, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Call Me By Your Name are also likely options to win Best Picture – Drama. Then again, they’ll face tough competition from The Post and Dunkirk.

For the Best Picture – Comedy, the obvious favourite is Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird but the critically-acclaimed Get Out also features in that category (for reasons which make more sense than you might think.) Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya could also prove a winner. It’d be surprising if The Greatest Showman claims a Golden Globe after average reviews but anything could happen. Finally, the real dark horse (but not that dark) is The Disaster Artist.

In terms of animated films, Loving Vincent, a Vincent Van Gogh biopic where every frame is a hand-painted work of art seems an obvious winner. However, Pixar’s Coco has also received critical acclaim. Elsewhere Ferdinand, The Boss Baby, and The Breadwinner are the final options, but they seem somewhat less likely.

Television:

Meanwhile, there are a lot of categories to get through over on the TV side of things.

As the TV show with the highest number of categories, expect Big Little Lies to walk away with a tonne of awards at the Golden Globes. After all, it swept the Emmys last year! Speaking of Emmys, The Handmaid’s Tale made history last year when it was the first streaming-series to win an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. As such, Handmaid’s will be riding high into the Golden Globes this year.

In terms of Drama, The Crown and This Is Us are both contenders, probably the former moreso than the latter. Elsewhere, Game Of Thrones and Stranger Things could both perform well. The issue there will be that their genre-trappings may put the judges off!

For television comedy, it really is anyone’s game. The nominees are Black-ish, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Master of None, SMILF, and Will & Grace.

Keep it on, Verdict and we’ll keep the updates flowing all night!