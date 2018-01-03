How to stream the Golden Globes 75th awards show live

2018 will be a landmark year for the Golden Globes. It’s been 75 years since the awards show began. In that time literally hundreds of television shows, films, actors, actresses, and filmmakers have been honored.
The nominations for the awards were announced back on 11th December 2017 to much fanfare. Ultimately, we thought the Golden Globes nominees were top quality, despite a few obvious major snubs.
The most favoured film was The Shape Of Water with nominations in seven categories. Just behind, The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri both had six nominations.
The Golden Globe Awards show will take place 7th January 2018, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The pre-show red carpet event will begin at 6pm (ET) and end as the main show starts at 8pm (ET). It’s also worth noting that the awards show will end at 11pm (ET)
This year, comedian and late-night TV show host Seth Meyers will host the awards. Oprah Winfrey is to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award honor at the event. There are 26 stars who’ll be individually presenting awards. These include Halle Berry, Amy Poehler, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Seth Rogen, Ricky Martin, and Greta Gerwig.
How to stream the pre-show red carpet event:
Last year, Twitter gained the exclusive right to livestream the red carpet event. However, for the 2018 show, it’s Facebook’s turn to be in charge of the livestream. Viewers will be able to check out the entire pre-show event live-streamed exclusively on the Golden Globes Facebook page. So far, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz, and Laura Marano have been announced as presenting the live-stream pre-show.
In addition to the live-stream, the partnership with Facebook will see numerous 360 degree videos taken from the red carpet and shared on the Golden Globes Facebook page.
Over on Instagram, the @goldenglobes account will be sharing photos, videos, and backstage clips. Plus, the official @instagram account Story will be hosted by Laura Marano from the red carpet on 7th January too.
How to stream Golden Globes awards show:
For American fans, watching the Golden Globes will be easy. As usual, the entire show is being live-telecast on NBC from 8pm (ET.) There is no telling whether this event will be streamed online at NBC Live for US viewers. In 2017, NBC did not obtain streaming rights so they were unable to share it via their website. Even so, an American cable subscription will be necessary for those hoping to use NBC Live, if the option does become available.
Technically, this means that those in the rest of the world will not be able to watch the Golden Globes. However, social media does ease some of the pain of this. The official Golden Globes Instagram Story will get real-time updates. Professional photographer Ramona Rosales will be in charge of the official ‘Instagram studio experience’ backstage at the show. Viewers will be able to find all that exclusive content at the @GoldenGlobes page on Instagram.
However, there is also one other option available to awards’ show enthusiasts around the world. This solution is a VPN. That stands for Virtual Private Network. In essence, it’s an online tool that encrypts all internet traffic. This keeps all private data being broadcast from a computer hidden, including location data. Thus, websites can’t figure out where viewers are thus geographical restrictions (geoblocks) can’t work. The trouble is, a valid American cable subscription is still necessary for NBC Live. Thus, it’s not exactly the perfect solution for anyone but American expats. Plus, the streaming rights issue means that even this may not be possible.
The best most international fans will have to hope for is that someone on Reddit or Twitch shares a live-stream of their own television set during the awards. Unfortunately, until the night, there’s no telling whether this might happen.
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
Who is nominated at the Golden Globes in 2018?
Of course, one further option is just to keep your eye on Verdict. We’ll be watching the show with rapt attention and constantly updating the list of winners and losers.
Until then, though, here’s the list of nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes.
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
- This is Us
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
- Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
- Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Television Series – Comedy
- Black-ish
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace
Comedy Actor
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Comedy Actress
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Alison Brie, GLOW
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Frankie Shaw, SMILF
TV-Movie or Miniseries
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- FEUD: Bette and Joan
- The Sinner
- Top of the Lake: China Girl
TV-Movie or Miniseries – Actor
- Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
- Jude Law, The Young Pope
- Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
- Ewan McGregor, Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
TV-Movie or Miniseries – Actress
- Jessica Biel, The Sinner
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
TV-Movie or Miniseries – Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Anne Dowd, Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Animated Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Ferdinand
- Coco
- Loving Vincent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep, The Post
- Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Tom Hanks, The Post
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
- Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
- Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Picture – Drama
- Call Me by Your Name
- Dunkirk
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Picture – Comedy or Musical
- The Disaster Artist
- Get Out
- The Greatest Showman
- I, Tonya
- Lady Bird
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- The Shape of Water
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- Dunkirk
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- The Shape of Water
- Lady Bird
- The Post
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Molly’s Game
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- A Fantastic Woman
- First They Killed My Father
- In the Fade
- Loveless
- The Square
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Hong Chau, Downsizing
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
- Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
- James Franco, The Disaster Artist
- Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Home,” Ferdinand
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound
- “Remember Me,” Coco
- “The Star”, The Star
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman