How to stream the Golden Globes 75th awards show live

Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

2018 will be a landmark year for the Golden Globes. It’s been 75 years since the awards show began. In that time literally hundreds of television shows, films, actors, actresses, and filmmakers have been honored.

The nominations for the awards were announced back on 11th December 2017 to much fanfare. Ultimately, we thought the Golden Globes nominees were top quality, despite a few obvious major snubs.

The most favoured film was The Shape Of Water with nominations in seven categories. Just behind, The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri both had six nominations.

The Golden Globe Awards show will take place 7th January 2018, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The pre-show red carpet event will begin at 6pm (ET) and end as the main show starts at 8pm (ET). It’s also worth noting that the awards show will end at 11pm (ET)

This year, comedian and late-night TV show host Seth Meyers will host the awards. Oprah Winfrey is to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award honor at the event. There are 26 stars who’ll be individually presenting awards. These include Halle Berry, Amy Poehler, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Seth Rogen, Ricky Martin, and Greta Gerwig.

How to stream the pre-show red carpet event:

Last year, Twitter gained the exclusive right to livestream the red carpet event. However, for the 2018 show, it’s Facebook’s turn to be in charge of the livestream. Viewers will be able to check out the entire pre-show event live-streamed exclusively on the Golden Globes Facebook page. So far, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz, and Laura Marano have been announced as presenting the live-stream pre-show.

In addition to the live-stream, the partnership with Facebook will see numerous 360 degree videos taken from the red carpet and shared on the Golden Globes Facebook page.

Over on Instagram, the @goldenglobes account will be sharing photos, videos, and backstage clips. Plus, the official @instagram account Story will be hosted by Laura Marano from the red carpet on 7th January too.

How to stream Golden Globes awards show:

For American fans, watching the Golden Globes will be easy. As usual, the entire show is being live-telecast on NBC from 8pm (ET.) There is no telling whether this event will be streamed online at NBC Live for US viewers. In 2017, NBC did not obtain streaming rights so they were unable to share it via their website. Even so, an American cable subscription will be necessary for those hoping to use NBC Live, if the option does become available.

Technically, this means that those in the rest of the world will not be able to watch the Golden Globes. However, social media does ease some of the pain of this. The official Golden Globes Instagram Story will get real-time updates. Professional photographer Ramona Rosales will be in charge of the official ‘Instagram studio experience’ backstage at the show. Viewers will be able to find all that exclusive content at the @GoldenGlobes page on Instagram.

However, there is also one other option available to awards’ show enthusiasts around the world. This solution is a VPN. That stands for Virtual Private Network. In essence, it’s an online tool that encrypts all internet traffic. This keeps all private data being broadcast from a computer hidden, including location data. Thus, websites can’t figure out where viewers are thus geographical restrictions (geoblocks) can’t work. The trouble is, a valid American cable subscription is still necessary for NBC Live. Thus, it’s not exactly the perfect solution for anyone but American expats. Plus, the streaming rights issue means that even this may not be possible.

The best most international fans will have to hope for is that someone on Reddit or Twitch shares a live-stream of their own television set during the awards. Unfortunately, until the night, there’s no telling whether this might happen.

Who is nominated at the Golden Globes in 2018?

Of course, one further option is just to keep your eye on Verdict. We’ll be watching the show with rapt attention and constantly updating the list of winners and losers.

Until then, though, here’s the list of nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes.