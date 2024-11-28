Google has launched Google AI Campus in London, UK to boost AI education among students in the country.
Opened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the London’s first Google-funded AI Campus is set to enhance digital skills within the country.
Located in Somers Town, Camden, the campus is a collaborative effort with Camden Council and Camden Learning.
The two-year education pilot at the Google AI Campus will provide students with access to advance AI and machine learning resources.
With the support of Google and Google’s AI company Google DeepMind, the programme offers mentoring and industry insights, along with real-world projects that integrate AI with various sectors such as health, social sciences, and the arts.
The first group of 32 students have begun to progress at the campus.
In a press statement, Google said: “Preference was given to applicants from underrepresented groups, including those eligible for Free School Meals.”
Looking ahead to mid-2025, the Campus plans to expand its reach, offering out-of-school learning opportunities and AI-focused masterclasses to a broader student base in Camden.
In addition, Google has announced an investment of £865,000 ($1.10m) for an AI literacy programme that will span the UK.
Provided by Google.org, the funding aims to build upon the Experience AI programme’s initial success, a collaborative project between the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Google DeepMind.
The Raspberry Pi Foundation, in partnership with ParentZone, will use these funds to extend the programme’s reach and provide essential teacher training, with the goal of engaging an additional 250,000 students by the end of 2026.
Google UK and Ireland managing director Debbie Weinstein was quoted by Reuters as saying: “We believe that AI’s enormous opportunities should be accessible to all and this groundbreaking initiative, by empowering the next generation to learn vital digital skills, will be key in supporting the UK to unlock AI’s £400bn economic potential.”
Earlier in 2024, Google and other key players in the business and technology sectors were revealed as members of the UK’s inaugural AI Opportunity Forum.
The forum aim is to collaborate with both leading AI companies and business leaders, leveraging their expertise to promote the widespread adoption of AI.