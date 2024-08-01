Google and TikTok were fined by Russia on Wednesday (31 July) for failing to comply with an order from communications regulator Roskomnadzor over banned content, Reuters reported.
The search engine giant was fined Rbs5m ($58,038) and TikTok Rbs4m, according to the publication.
The fines follow a crackdown from Russia on foreign technology companies posting content it labels as illegal. The country has charged multiple companies with consistent fines when they fail to comply with the takedown orders.
Last year, Russia fined Google after claiming it failed to delete YouTube videos that promoted “false information” and “LGBT propaganda”.
Alphabet-owned Google has been ordered to pay Rbs3m as Russia pushes for more control over what its citizens see online.
The Russian Government has issued an increasing number of fines to Western technology companies over the past year.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Google was accused of refusing to remove a number of videos on YouTube, many of which Russia has deemed as being “LGBT propaganda”.
One video in particular, about the LGBT community in St. Petersburg, was deemed by Russian prosecutors as being made by a “foreign agent”, according to the TASS news agency.
The fine comes after Russia enforced a new law narrowing down what it deems as the “promotion of LGBT propaganda”.