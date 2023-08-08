The cohort of Google’s 2022 Women Founders Academy. Credit: Google

Google has announced an equity-free business fund for AI startups founded by women in the Asia Pacific region for 2023.

The Google for Startups Women Founders Fund will award six businesses from India, Japan or Korea with a cash award of up to $100,000.

Google said that its fund was set up to help equalise biases in both AI algorithms and businesses. Citing that only 5.7% of startups in Asia Pacific were founded by women, Google state that women must be encouraged to “play an active role” in AI if we strive towards an inclusive AI future.

“This fund can definitely impact women in AI across South Asia and more broadly,” GlobalData analyst Maya Sherman told Verdict, “Besides the operational boost to AI startups in the region, there is a strong message in Google’s decision.”

In Sherman’s opinion, underrepresented minority groups should be given additional platforms to be incorporated within AI and tech.

“The choice to support female founders from South Asian markets exhibits a level of intersectionality from Google,” Sherman explains, “and reinforces the need to support individuals whose risk to be discriminated are amplified across all human and algorithmic livelihoods.”

Whilst Sherman believes that this action from Google could inspire similar support programmes from other companies.

Nonetheless, Sherman notes that this funding will not be seen in a vacuum.

Referencing Google’s recent controversial policy update that expands its data collection for AI training, Sherman warns that this funding could be seen as an attempt by Google to shift the focus away from backlash.

However, while gender biases are still present in AI and other tech tools such as Google’s auto-completion, Sherman reiterated that ultimately this funding would be beneficial to women in a male-dominated industry.

Applications for the grant are open to founders in Korea, Japan and India until 15 August 2023.