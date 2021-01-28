Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets by Covid-19 Technology Influencers in Q4 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets by Covid-19 Technology Influencers in Q4 2020

1. Sundar Pichai’s tweet on Google and Apple developing Covid-19 exposure app

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, tweeted on the company collaborating with Apple and the government of California to develop CA Notify, an app which notifies about a person’s exposure to coronavirus. Users who download the app can receive push notifications on their phones once they are exposed to the virus.

California is one of the most affected states in the US by the Covid-19 pandemic and the app is expected to help the state in slowing the spread of the virus. The 100% private and secure app uses Bluetooth to detect if a person has come near a Covid-19 positive person.

California is facing one of its biggest challenges yet in its fight against COVID-19. CA Notify with the exposure notification technology we developed with @Apple will be a helpful tool as we work together to slow the spread. Thank you @GavinNewsom for your leadership. https://t.co/mnAJBdL1bb — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 7, 2020

Username: Sundar Pichai

Twitter handle: @sundarpichai

Retweets: 209

Likes: 2,177

2. Vala Afshar’s tweet on Covid-19 and automation rendering people jobless

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist at Salesforce, a cloud-based software enterprise, shared an article about workers in the technology sector facing the twin threats of automation and Covid-19 pandemic. Automation in the sector coupled with the coronavirus pandemic is expected to lead to a loss of 85 million jobs in the next half decade.

The findings were revealed in the Future of Jobs Report 2020 by the World Economic Forum. The report also stated that the revolution of robotic technology will generate around 97 million new jobs, with analytical thinking expected to be the one of the most valuable skills by 2025.

The remote working phenomenon, which became ubiquitous across the globe will continue even after the pandemic is over, as more than 80% of the companies are planning to implement digitalisation of work processes.

The workforce is automating faster than expected, displacing 85 million jobs in the next five years. Automation, in tandem with the COVID-19 recession, is creating a “double-disruption” scenario for workers. —@zahidi https://t.co/1vXaXusxid pic.twitter.com/uFpNzEhM9A — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 2, 2020

Username: Vala Afshar

Twitter handle: @ValaAfshar

Retweets: 203

Likes: 681

3. Andy Jassy’s tweet on Carrier’s technology for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud computing business, tweeted on Carrier, an air-conditioning and automation solutions provider, preparing to dispense Covid-19 vaccine throughout the world. The company’s Lynx platform will harness Amazon Web Services, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics to streamline transport of temperature-controlled goods such as vaccines.

David Gitlin, CEO of Carrier, noted that the vaccine developed by Pfizer when placed in a box containing dry ice with temperatures of -300C will extend the vaccine’s life by two times. The cold chain systems, when available in places like India and Africa, will enable distribution of the vaccine without any glitches, he added.

Super cool and innovative work going on w/ @Carrier to develop & prepare to globally distribute the #COVID19 vaccine. Carrier’s Lynx platform will use #AWS #IoT #machinelearning #analytics to improve transport of temp-controlled goods like vaccines. https://t.co/r4OM8grb8b — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) November 16, 2020

Username: Andy Jassy

Twitter handle: @ajassy

Retweets: 124

Likes: 424

4. Dr. Joseph Mercola’s tweet on the role of humidifiers in preventing Covid-19

Dr. Joseph Mercola, a health activist, shared an article on how humidifiers can help in prevention of coronavirus, according to research conducted by scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in US. The researchers gathered samples from 125 countries, which confirmed that indoor relative humidity is directly related to the daily Covid-19 cases and coronavirus deaths.

The humidifiers help in raising the humidity levels in the human body by 40% to 60%, which substantially reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus, the article added.

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology collected data from 125 countries, revealing that indoor relative humidity had the most significant correlation with daily new coronavirus cases and daily COVID-19 deaths. https://t.co/vaSBViAdik — Dr. Joseph Mercola (@mercola) December 5, 2020

Username: Dr. Joseph Mercola

Twitter handle: @mercola

Retweets: 57

Likes: 123

5. Eric Pilkington’s tweet on wearable gadgets detecting Covid-19

Eric Pilkington, senior partner and managing director at IBM, shared an article about the role of wearable gadgets in identifying Covid-19 in a person even before symptoms manifest in the body. The Oura Ring, a sleep tracker worn on the finger, monitors body temperatures regularly and spots Covid-19 early.

The gadget was not exclusively developed to track Covid-19 patients but is the first step in understanding how temperatures can help in detecting and predicting illnesses. A study conducted using the ring showed that three quarters of participants had elevated temperatures before they reported infections.

Results of the study showed that continuous temperature scanning may help in detecting unreported cases as symptoms can go undetected in some cases.

Researchers at the UCSF and UCSD have shown that constant temperature surveillance could be a promising method for detecting and predicting the onset of fever in COVID-19. #COVID19 #DigitalHealth #WearableTech #Wearables #Healthcarehttps://t.co/Ynzpi2ir1Y — epilkington (@epilkington) December 18, 2020

Username: Eric Pilkington

Twitter handle: @epilkington

Retweets: 44

Likes: 122

6. Francis S. Collins’ tweet on NIH awarding contracts for new Covid-19 testing technologies

Francis S. Collins, director of US National Institute of Institutes of Health (NIH), shared an article on NIH, in partnership with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), awarding six contacts for scale-up and manufacture of new Covid-19 testing technologies.

The Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) programme gave out six new contracts worth $98.35m for point-of-care and other unique testing methods offering new types of sample collection, treatment and results.

The new technological innovations involve integration with smart devices and mobile-lab processing that can be utilised at Covid-19 hotspots. The six new technologies will increase the testing capacity in the US by one million tests per day by early 2021.

Excited to announce the 3rd set of #NIH #RADx awards totaling $98.35M to support scale-up & manufacturing for 6 additional #COVID19 testing technologies, all of which will play a critical role in making testing available in diverse settings. https://t.co/HAlFBSFPo9 — Francis S. Collins (@NIHDirector) October 6, 2020

Username: Francis S. Collins

Twitter handle: @NIHDirector

Retweets: 39

Likes: 105

7. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on Covid-19 revolutionising work culture

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation, a company that provides digital solutions for businesses, shared a graph detailing how coronavirus pandemic has changed office work culture at a global level. The pandemic brought unforeseen changes in the way office employees work and also posed unprecedented challenges for human resources (HR) professionals across the world.

According to the graph, 85% of HR professionals are confident of proving their efficacy through remote working, while only 66% of all other employees are comfortable with work-from-home. Further, 72% of office workers would like to have a blend of office-work and remote working in the future, while 34% of global employees are sceptical about work-from-home affecting their mental health, due to lack of social interactions.

Not only has COVID-19 resulted in unprecedented changes in the way office employees work, but it has also thrown unexpected challenges at human resources professionals the world over. Source @raconteur Link https://t.co/bxuVpdf9ro via @antgrasso #FutureofWork #workplace pic.twitter.com/HDswWDv9aY — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) December 12, 2020

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Retweets: 61

Likes: 101

8. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ tweet on WHO’s Covid-19 technology pool

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of World Health Organisation (WHO), tweeted on the United Nations’ health agency introducing Covid-19 technology access pool in May 2020, during the peak of pandemic. The platform invites nations to come together for sharing data, knowledge and intellectual property on important health products that could help save the humanity from coronavirus.

Ghebreyesus’ tweet was in response to India and South Africa’s request to ease rules related to intellectual property to accelerate the development of Covid-19 treatments. He added that unity among all the countries marks the first step in defeating the pandemic.

Ending the pandemic starts with collaboration. @WHO launched the #COVID19 Technology Access Pool in May, inviting countries to share data, knowledge and intellectual property on vital, life-saving health products in the fight against the coronavirus. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 17, 2020

Username: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Twitter handle: @DrTedros

Retweets: 33

Likes: 98

9. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on the efficacy of remote working trend

Harold Sinnott, a social media and digital marketing consultant, tweeted a graph highlighting how productive employees were during Covid-19 pandemic induced remote working period. Around one-third of workers surveyed in the UK reported that they were slightly more productive during work-from-home, while 25% said that their productivity increased substantially.

Further, more than half of the workers worked more hours than normal, while around 30% were said to have worked fewer hours than they usually do at office. Approximately, 86% of employers are willing to bring in a new remote work policy, while around 14% are planning to return to previous work culture, once the pandemic ends.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

Retweets: 64

Likes: 68

10. Rashida Brooks’ tweet on Covid-19 spurring inventions across the globe

Rashida Brooks, an environmental activist, tweeted a video on three Afghan schoolgirls developing cost-effective portable ventilators for coronavirus patients, which can run for ten hours on battery. Afghanistan is facing a dearth of ventilators and the latest invention could help save lives.

The prototype is being tested and the design will be shared with the WHO. While traditional ventilators cost $20,000, the production cost of the portable ones is $700. The girls were supported by teams from MIT and Harvard University for creating the design.

The video added that the coronavirus pandemic is triggering innovations across the world such as handsfree door handles, robot bartenders, and robot dogs.

Username: Rashida Brooks

Twitter handle: @ShiCooks

Retweets: 47