The integration of Google Cloud and Wiz will aim to improve security design. Credit: Ascannio/Shutterstock.

As reported by Verdict on Tuesday, 18 March 2025, quoting Bloomberg, tech giant Google has agreed to acquire US-based cloud security platform Wiz in a deal valued at $32bn.

This move is aimed at bolstering Google Cloud’s cybersecurity offerings and addressing the growing demand for multicloud security solutions.

Wiz’s platform offers an intuitive security solution that integrates with all major cloud providers and coding environments.

It caters to a broad spectrum of clients, including start-ups, large enterprises, government agencies, and public sector organisations, securing their cloud-based operations.

Over the past year, Wiz has introduced new categories of cybersecurity solutions.

Google Cloud, known for its cloud infrastructure prowess and deep AI expertise, is expected to enhance Wiz’s offerings, making them more scalable and beneficial to customers across various cloud environments.

The integration of Google Cloud and Wiz will aim to improve security design, operation, and automation, scale cybersecurity teams with automated platforms, reduce the cost of security controls, and protect against AI-driven threats.

The all-cash transaction is subject to customary closing adjustments.

Upon completion, Wiz will become part of Google Cloud.

The acquisition talks resumed following Wiz’s rejection of a $23bn offer from Alphabet in July 2024.

Concerns over regulatory approval timelines and other issues led to the collapse of the initial discussions.

Google has been dealing with several antitrust challenges, including accusations from the Department of Justice regarding its dominance in online search.