ServiceNow to deploy Google Cloud services. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com.

Google Cloud has reportedly secured a cloud-computing contract valued at more than $1bn from California-based software company ServiceNow.

ServiceNow plans to invest $1.2 billion in Google Cloud services over five years, according to a Bloomberg report citing an undisclosed source familiar with the deal.

While ServiceNow maintains agreements with various cloud providers, it did not reveal the specific details of individual contracts. Google has chosen not to comment on the terms of the agreement.

Historically, major corporations have preferred leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft’s Azure. However, Google’s recent acquisitions of major clients such as Salesforce and OpenAI signify its growing influence in the cloud market.

Earlier in 2025 , Salesforce announced a $2.5bn commitment to Google Cloud, moving away from its established reliance on AWS. OpenAI has also integrated Google Cloud into its operations to diversify its computing resources beyond Microsoft.

Despite being ranked third in the cloud industry, Google Cloud represents Alphabet’s primary growth avenue as its core business matures. Alphabet’s investments in AI have been instrumental in drawing new clients, particularly from AI-focused startups.

The cloud division reported a 32% increase in revenue for the second quarter, totalling $13.6bn.

ServiceNow, a company specialising in software that automates organisational processes and IT functions, recently disclosed plans to allocate $4.8bn for cloud services through 2030.

In January 2025, ServiceNow and Google Cloud announced an expanded partnership aimed at enhancing generative AI capabilities across enterprise technology stacks. This entails making ServiceNow’s Now Platform and related solutions available via Google Cloud Marketplace and Google Distributed Cloud.

The collaboration aims to deliver AI-powered experiences by enabling integrations with tools like BigQuery and Google Workspace.

Earlier in July 2025, ServiceNow introduced agentic workforce management, an extension aimed at enhancing end-to-end AI agent orchestration. This new feature is designed to help employees maximise the impact of AI by enabling seamless and secure collaboration between human workers and AI agents to achieve tangible business outcomes.