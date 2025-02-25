The expanded partnership between Salesforce and Google builds on existing integrations. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.

Salesforce has entered into a $2.5bn cloud contract with Alphabet’s Google to integrate its customer relationship management software, Agentforce AI assistants, and Data Cloud solutions with Google Cloud.

This seven-year agreement will see Salesforce leverage Google’s cloud services to enhance its AI capabilities, Bloomberg reported.

The collaboration will enable Salesforce customers to build Agentforce agents using Gemini and deploy Salesforce on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “Salesforce’s selection of Google Cloud as a major infrastructure provider means enterprise customers can now deploy some of their most critical applications on our highly secure, AI-optimised infrastructure — with minimal friction.

“Our mutual customers have asked us to be able to work more seamlessly across Salesforce and Google Cloud, and this expanded partnership will help them accelerate their AI transformations with agentic AI, state-of-the-art AI models, data analytics, and more.”

The expanded partnership builds on existing integrations, allowing for bi-directional data usage between Google BigQuery and Salesforce via zero-copy technology.

In September 2023, Salesforce and Google Workspace joined forces to create AI assistants for Slack and data visualisation service Tableau.

The latest deal will provide customers with enhanced data, AI, trust, and action capabilities, facilitating the deployment of autonomous agents in businesses.

Key components of the deal include secure and unified data access, offering enriched metadata for deeper insights.

This approach breaks down data silos, enabling an integrated experience without sacrificing choice.

The partnership also aims to ensure responsible AI development with built-in guardrails, bias detection, and toxicity controls.

The agreement will facilitate seamless integration of automation, analytics, and applications across platforms to streamline workflows and enhance organisational efficiency.

This approach will aid businesses to maximise the impact of AI agents by connecting them to existing tools and systems.

Salesforce president and chief engineering and customer success officer Srini Tallapragada said: “Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application, and infrastructure layer, we’re giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use.”