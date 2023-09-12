Salesforce is currently the first partner of Google’s to integrate Duet AI. Credit: Tada Images/shutterstock.com

Salesforce and Google Workspace have announced a collaboration to create AI assistants for Slack and data visualisation service Tableau.

According to the companies users will be able to generate personalised content on Google Workspace including emails, Google Docs content and access to Salesforce databases before meetings.

As of writing (12 September), Salesforce is currently the first company to partner with Google Workspace and integrate its Duet AI alongside Salesforce’s own AI, Einstein.

Salesforce assures its customers that this integration is protected by robust data privacy protections that have already been in place for both Duet AI and Einstein.

Furthermore, Salesforce customers are also able to access Google’s PaLM family of AI models.

Google’s PaLM 2, released May 2023, is reportedly highly skilled in maths, software development and language generation.

Speaking on the partnership, Salesforce president and chief product officer, David Schmaier, described the new collaboration as “empowering” for modern businesses.

“This deep integration between Salesforce and Google Workspace, where many users spend much of their day, helps save time and effort,” he explained.

Schmaier stated that he believes AI has the potential to “fundamentally change how people work”.

This same sentiment was echoed in a recent UN report which examined the influence of AI on the workspace. The study found that over a quarter of clerical tasks could be fully automated by AI software.

Around 17% of businesses surveyed by analyst GlobalData answered that since August 2023 they have a very high adoption rate of AI into their systems. This is up from 11% in June 2023.

Estimating that the global AI market will be worth $383bn by 2030, GlobalData expects that the global integration of AI into businesses could spur a fourth industrial revolution.

The analyst also expects conversational AI will be the fastest growing in terms of demand, as businesses seek to adopt the technology for customer relationship management, clerical work and document planning.