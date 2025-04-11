These layoffs follow Google’s previous offer of voluntary buyouts to employees in the unit earlier this year. Credit: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com.

Alphabet’s Google has laid off several hundred employees within its platforms and devices division, according to a report by The Information, which cited a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The affected division includes the Android operating system, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser, among other services.

These layoffs follow Google’s previous offer of voluntary buyouts to employees in the unit earlier in 2025.

A Google spokesperson was quoted by the publication as saying: “Since combining the platforms and devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January.”

In February 2025, reports of layoffs within Google’s cloud computing division surfaced.

Though these were said to be limited to specific teams, this decision is part of a strategic realignment to prioritise investment in AI and business growth.

In May 2024, Google also laid off around 200 employees to relocate jobs abroad to be closer to its partners.

The latest job cuts in Google reflect a broader trend among major technology firms.

Earlier in 2025, Meta Platforms—the parent company of Facebook—cut about 5% of its workforce deemed “lowest performers” while accelerating the recruitment of machine learning specialists.

Microsoft announced the reduction of 650 positions in its Xbox division in September 2024 and as many as 1,500 employees in July of the same year, within its Azure cloud business.

Amazon and Apple also implemented targeted layoffs in various units over the past year, the publication added.

Alphabet previously announced in January 2023 its intention to reduce its global workforce by 12,000 jobs, or approximately 6%.