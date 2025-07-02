Grammarly, aiding more than 50 million weekly email revisions on platforms such as Gmail and Outlook, views Superhuman as essential to its vision. Credit: Mijansk786/Shutterstock.

US software company Grammarly has announced its plans to acquire Superhuman, an AI email app designed to help users better manage their email communications.

This acquisition is part of Grammarly’s strategy to evolve into a comprehensive AI productivity platform, with an emphasis on email as a vital communication tool.

Grammarly, which assists professionals in revising more than 50 million emails weekly across more than 20 platforms such as Gmail, Outlook, and Apple Mail, sees Superhuman as a key component in its vision.

Superhuman is transitioning from a standalone email product to a broader workspace for agents, enhancing the overall user experience.

According to Grammarly, 94% of Superhuman’s active users leverage AI, resulting in a reported 72% increase in email sending and responding rates after adopting the app.

Future developments may include AI agents capable of managing inboxes, scheduling meetings, conducting research, and drafting emails in users’ preferred voice and tone, all while demonstrating contextual awareness.

Superhuman CEO Rahul Vohra said: “By joining forces with Grammarly, we will invest even more in the core Superhuman experience, as well as create a new way of working where AI agents collaborate across the communication tools that we all use every day.

“These kinds of agents will free us all up to be more creative, strategic, and closer to achieving our human potential.”

This acquisition aligns with Grammarly’s goal of developing intelligent applications that assist users in their daily tasks.

The company recently acquired Coda, which provides a workspace for managing agents.

With professionals spending over three hours a day in their inboxes, the integration of multiple intelligent agents into the email experience is crucial for enhancing productivity, stated Grammarly.

Grammarly CEO Shishir Mehrotra said: “With Superhuman, we can deliver that future to millions more professionals while giving our existing users another surface for agent collaboration that simply doesn’t exist anywhere else.

“Email isn’t just another app; it’s where professionals spend significant portions of their day, and it’s the perfect staging ground for orchestrating multiple AI agents simultaneously.”

In May 2025, Grammarly raised $1bn in funding from General Catalyst to enhance its AI productivity platform.

This investment will support scaling sales, marketing, and strategic acquisitions, allowing Grammarly to expand its customer base and reach. The funding comes from General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund.