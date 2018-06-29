Luke covers sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Originally a guide to great food in France, the Michelin Guide has since expanded to increase restaurants and eateries around the globe, from Singapore street food stalls to the finest fine dining establishments in Paris, London and New York.

The latest city to join the guide is Guangzhou, China’s third biggest city behind only Beijing and Shanghai. Billed as China’s answer to Bangkok, Guangzhou is an up-and-coming city with plenty to offer tourists from China and overseas alike.

Now Michelin has made it easy to ensure that you get to taste the many delights that mainland China has to offer.

Eight restaurants have earned their first Michelin star. While there’s little variety, with seven of the eight restaurants serving traditional Cantonese dishes, Michelin’s critics believe that these restaurants stand above the rest in Guangzhou’s food scene.

To give you a taste of what these restaurants serve, Verdict has put together this handy guide on the Michelin Guide restaurants in Guangzhou, China.

BingSheng Mansion

Average customer rating: 4*

Cuisine: Cantonese

Customer comments:



Top tip: Get there early. Food may be sold out in the late evening, while those that are more than 15 minutes late for a reservation might not be seated.

Website: Bingsheng

BingSheng Private Kitchen

Average customer rating: 4*

Cuisine: Hakka

Customer comments:

Top tip: Prepare for something different to what you’re used to. This is authentic Chinese food, unlike the Chinese food that you eat at home.

Website: Bingsheng

Jade River

Average customer rating: 3.5*

Cuisine: Cantonese

Average price: Approximately 540 RMB ($82) for a main course.

Customer comments:

Top tip: Prepare to eat something a little odd. On the menu is shark’s fin soup, stewed sea slug and barbecued pork meat.

Website: White Swan Hotel

Jiang by Chef Fei

Average customer rating: 4*

Cuisine: Cantonese

Average price: Approximately 210 RMB ($31) for a main course.

Customer comments:

Top tip: Try the dim sum to get a taste of everything that Jiang has to offer.

Website: Mandarin Oriental

Lai Heen

Average customer rating: 4*

Cuisine: Cantonese

Average price: Approximately 230 RMB ($35) for a main dish.

Customer comments:

Top tip: Make sure you have a full wallet. According to customers, food at Lai Heen is a little on the expensive side.

Website: Ritz Carlton

Lei Garden (Yuexiu)

Average customer rating: 4.5*

Cuisine: Cantonese

Customer comments:

Top tip: Make sure that you visit the right restaurant. There are two Lei Garden eateries in Guangzhou, but only one has been awarded a Michelin star.

Website: Lei Garden

Wisca (Haizhu)

Average customer rating: 4*

Cuisine: Cantonese

Customer comment:

Top tip: Try to get a window seat for a view of the Zhujiang river.

Website: N/A

Yu Yu Heen

Average customer rating: 4*

Cuisine: Cantonese

Customer comments:

Top tip: Book in advance. This restaurant is located within the Four Seasons hotel and it will undoubtedly be busy at peak times.

Website: Four Seasons