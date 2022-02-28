Guatemala fixed broadband revenue to increase at 4.2% CAGR 2021-2026

Guatemala fixed broadband service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 4.2% over 2021-2026, driven by increasing broadband service adoption and increasing broadband service ARPU over the forecast period.

Cable became the leading broadband technology in 2021, surpassing DSL as the most popular technology in Guatemala. We project that cable will remain the leading technology to deliver fixed broadband services in Guatemala over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Cable’s share of the total fixed broadband lines will grow from 48.5% in 2021 to 57.3% by the end of 2026, while DSL’s subscription share will decline from 44.7% in 2021 to 33.9% by the end of 2026. The ongoing deployment of a submarine cable linking Guatemala and Chile will reinforce the country’s international data transmission capacity.