HCL Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 2.7% in July 2022

India-based company HCL Technologies IT hiring declined 2.7% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.43% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 42.69% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 1.22% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops HCL Technologies IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by HCL Technologies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 51.69% in July 2022, and an 8.68% rise over June 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 17.35% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 18.86%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.79% in July 2022, a 9.14% drop from June 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at HCL Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2022 with an 82.65% share, which marked a 6.18% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 8.54%, registering a 15.19% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 8.35% share and a 25.21% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.38% and a month-on-month flat growth. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.09%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 75.42% share in July 2022, a 3.6% decline over June 2022. India featured next with a 7.97% share, up 11.84% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 6.94% share, a decline of 28.16% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead HCL Technologies IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.6%, down by 0.73% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.58% share, a growth of 1.77% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.73% share, down 30.53% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.09%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.